"Shabbat Shalom": Israel's government approves ceasefire deal

Israel's government approved a ceasefire deal with Hamas early Saturday morning.

The deal was revealed earlier this week, when negotiators revealed a breakthrough in talks between the two parties in Doha, Qatar, after 15 months of fighting. That deal was debated for hours before passing Israel's cabinet by a vote of 24-8, per Axios. The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the approval with a statement.

"The Government has approved the framework for the return of the hostages," they wrote. "The framework for the hostages’ release will come into effect on Sunday, January 19, 2025. Shabbat Shalom."

Since the start of the war in October 2023, more than 45,000 Palestinians have been killed, with some estimates placing the death toll much higher.

The first phase of the six-week truce will consist of a hostage exchange between Hamas and Israel and a retreat from Gaza's major cities. Humanitarian aid organizations will also be allowed into the territory to assist in rebuilding and resettlement efforts.

Hamas is expected to release 33 Israeli hostages in exchange for hundreds of Palestinians being held in Israeli jails. The Commission of Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society says Israel is holding more than 10,000 Palestinians in prison, adding that their count doesn't include detainees within Gaza.

The next phase of the ceasefire will be hammered out in the coming weeks, with negotiations beginning 16 days after the start of the ceasefire.