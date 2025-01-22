"I don't need to apologize": Bishop who angered Trump with sermon speaks out

Right Rev. Mariann Edgar Budde meant what she said.

The bishop led a prayer service at Washington National Cathedral with Donald Trump and J.D. Vance in attendance on Tuesday. During her sermon, she asked the new administration to "have mercy" on LGBTQ+ people and immigrants, inspiring no end of Republican agita.

Rev. Lorenzo Sewell, who led the prayer at Trump's inauguration, called Budde "a heretic." Trump said that Budde was a “radical left hard-line Trump hater" and "not compelling or smart" in a post to Truth Social. Rep. Mike Collins, R-Ga., suggested that the U.S.-born Budde should be "added to the deportation list." Even so, Budde showed no interest in backing away from her statements.

In an interview with NPR's "All Things Considered," Budde said she wanted to "ask [Trump] as gently as I could to have mercy." She added that she felt it was "dangerous" for Trump to speak of immigrants and transgender children the way he had during his campaign.

"To be united as a country with so many riches of diversity, we need mercy. We need compassion. We need empathy," she said. "And rather than list that as a broad category, as you heard me say, I decided to make an appeal to the president."

Budde added that she "won't apologize" for making her request.

"I don't hate the president, and I pray for him," Budde clarified. "I don't feel there's a need to apologize for a request for mercy."