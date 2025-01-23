GOP Sens. announce opposition to Hegseth nom, saying they won't "compromise" on "character"

Pete Hegseth has lost the support of two GOP senators ahead of a final confirmation vote.

Trump's pick to lead the Department of Defense still seems to have a majority of senators in his corner. However, Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Susan Collins, R-Maine, voted with Democrats against a motion to invoke cloture on Hegseth’s nomination. The motion passed 51-49 with the support of the rest of the GOP caucus on Thursday.

“I cannot in good conscience support his [Hegseth’s] nomination for Secretary of Defense,” Murkowski explained in a Thursday post to X, saying Hegseth’s “accomplishments do not alleviate my significant concerns regarding his nomination.”

Murkowski cited concerns about both “allegations of sexual assault and excessive drinking,” saying that Hegseth showed a "lack of judgment that is unbecoming of someone who would lead our armed forces." The allegations had surrounded Hegseth since his nomination was announced. Earlier this week, senators received an affidavit from Hegseth’s former sister-in-law claiming Hegseth’s ex-wife feared for her safety at times during their marriage.

"I believe that character is the defining trait required of the Secretary of Defense, and must be prioritized without compromise," Murkowski wrote. "The leader of the Department of Defense must demonstrate and model the standards of behavior and character we expect of all servicemembers, and Mr. Hegseth’s nomination to the role poses significant concerns that I cannot overlook."

In a statement explaining her no vote, Collins highlighted Hegseth’s lack of experience and demonstrated understanding of the Department of Defense.

“I am concerned that he does not have the experience and perspective necessary to succeed in the job,” Collins said in a statement.

Both senators alluded to Hegseth's previous statements surrounding women in the military. Hegseth has a long history of claiming women don't belong in combat roles within the military and said as much directly as recently as November. Murkowski questioned if his post-nomination about-face was genuine, saying that women in the military "deserve to know that their leader honors and values their commitment to our nation." Collins said she was "not convinced that his position on women serving in combat roles has changed."

Senators Collins and Murkowski’s votes alone are not enough to prevent Hegseth’s confirmation, though they represent a major backlash against Trump’s most radical picks from the centrists in his party. Hegseth's confirmation is due to come up for a final vote on Friday.