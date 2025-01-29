New White House lawyer described himself as a "raging misogynist," praised Nazi theorist

Andrew Kloster, the newly-appointed general counsel for the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), the federal government’s human resources agency, is a self-described "raging misogynist" who said that "slaves owe us reparations" and "consent is probably modern society's most pernicious fetish," according to a report from the Project on Government Oversight.

During President Donald Trump's first term, Kloster served as associate director in the White House Office of Presidential Personnel and deputy general counsel at the OPM. He is also an active member of the Federalist Society, a right-wing legal network that in turn lauds him as a "fixture in the conservative movement."

As the OPM's chief lawyer, he will have wide-ranging responsibility over Trump's plans to strip protections from professional civil servants, with the apparent goal of firing some of them to make an example and installing political loyalists in their place. The OPM has already issued a slew of memos issuing orders to that effect, in addition to implementing a total hiring freeze and banning pro-diversity practices, threatening "adverse consequences" for those who do not report attempts to conceal such practices by their colleagues.

Shortly after his appointment as general counsel at the OPM, the POGO compiled records of sexist and racist remarks he made online, but did not publish the one part of their query that Kloster said was "false" when reached for comment.

But according to POGO, the man now in charge of the federal government's H.R. department did not specifically deny a slew of other comments that were published. In a response to a 2012 post on The Volokh Conspiracy legal blog about laws prohibiting sex with animals, Kloster wrote that "consent is probably modern society's most pernicious fetish." In February 2023, about six months after he was served a temporary restraining order for domestic violence — in a case that was dismissed days later after an agreement — he tweeted that "I need a woman who looks like she got punched."

Two days later, he said that he's a "100% women respecter precisely because I’m a raging misogynist ... I’m so kind you’ll want to kill yourself and die, which is the goal." After a week, he re-emerged with a tweet that "slaves built america. Therefore,,, Slaves owe us reparations."

Kloster also appeared to express admiration for German political theorist Carl Schmitt, a staunch Nazi and opponent of liberalism who helped Adolf Hitler consolidate legal and executive power over the entire state.

"I do think Schmitt stands the test of time, every political crisis continues to just rhyme with his analysis of the conflict between liberalism and democracy," he wrote in a 2024 post that defended him from critiques by his American counterpart Leo Strauss, who like Schmitt was a proponent of reactionary thought.

According to Steven Monacelli, a special investigative reporter for the Texas Observer, the email address Kloster used to sign up for his X (formerly Twitter) account appears in a leak for an escort review website.

Kloster made the social media posts just as he began a stint as general counsel for former Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Florida, who was recently investigated for child sex trafficking and statutory rape. During the 2020 election, he allegedly yelled at election workers and police while acting as an observer for the Wisconsin Republican Party — an accusation he rejects — and participated in a GOP-led effort to legally challenge the election results that ultimately found no evidence of voter fraud.

Days after the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol, he responded to a tweet suggesting a “civil war” was inevitable with hand clap emojis between the words “Do it.”

A White House spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.