"Seventh-string QB": Carville calls Harris a benchwarmer trotted out for "Super Bowl" election

James Carville has heard all the muttered "good games" of Democrats following their November loss and wants to swap out their unearned Gatorade baths for eye-opening, ice-cold water.

The long-time Democratic strategist and talking head said that the Democratic Party fumbled the 2024 election, leveling particular sharp criticism at the coronation of Kamala Harris without a primary. Stopping by PBS' "Firing Line with Margaret Hoover," Carville said the choice to run the vice president was akin to subbing in a "seventh-string quarterback" to a "Super Bowl" election.

"You can’t you can’t address a problem unless you’re honest about a problem," he said. "And none of this was inevitable. Never should have happened.”

Carville went on to say that no one but blindly loyal fans cares who the conference champion was on any given year.

"If you don’t win the god**mn election, you’ve done nothing! Zip, nada. You don’t count," he said.

Carville harped on a point that he's been pushing since the election, saying the way forward is aggressive and populist. The way Carville sees it, forcing Republicans to vote down broadly popular initiatives can help define the party moving forward. On Friday, he begged the Democrats to jettison their allegiance to norms and civility.

"[They think] we've got to be, you know, nice to people," he said. "Screw that! Run over them."

Watch the episode below: