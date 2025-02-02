Standing on guard: Canada retaliates against Trump tariffs

Canadian leaders showed the stereotypically friendly country isn't going to grin and bear President Donald Trump's 25% tariffs.

Outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada would impose their own tariffs on $20 billion worth of American goods.

Trudeau said on Saturday that American liquor, fruit, clothing, appliances and materials like plastic and lumber would be subject to new duties. In his speech, Trudeau painted Trump's tariffs as a betrayal, citing decades of cooperation between the two countries.

“During the day the world stood still, September 11, 2001 when we provided refuge to stranded passengers and planes, we were always there, standing with you, grieving with you," Trudeau said. "American people, together we’ve built the most successful economic, military and security partnership the world has ever seen, a relationship that has been the envy of the world.”

The Canadian leader encouraged citizens to boycott American products in favor of locally produced goods.

“It might mean checking the labels at the supermarket and picking Canadian-made products. It might mean opting for Canadian rye over Kentucky bourbon, or foregoing Florida orange juice altogether," he said. "It might mean changing your summer vacation plans to stay here in Canada.”

The premiers of Ontario and British Columbia announced restrictions on U.S.-made liquor in their provinces.

Ontario's Doug Ford instructed state-run liquor stores to remove American spirits, wine and beer from their shelves and halt all wholesale sales of U.S. alcohol to restaurants. British Columbia's David Eby specifically targeted Trump's base, instructing his province's liquor stores to stop buying alcohol from "red states."