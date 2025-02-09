"You are the government": CNN host calls out Noem's anti-government fear-mongering

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem tried to skate by on bog-standard conservative talking points during a stop by CNN on Sunday, but host Dana Bash wasn't willing to let them go.

During a discussion of the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency, Noem tried to defend the agency's unprecedented access to sensitive data.

“I remember a time when Republicans were very careful and worried about the government, particularly unelected people, having access to personal data,” Bash said.

"Well, we can't trust the government anymore," Noem quipped.

Bash saw an opening and stuck the Trump appointee with a quick jab.

"You are the government," she said.

Ignoring Bash's remark, Noem barreled on about the work that Musk was doing with DOGE. She continued to worry about government spending and overreach. She saw no contradiction when the conversation turned to the potential for people accused of shoplifting to be sent to Guantanamo Bay.

"The Laken Riley Act requires you at the DHS to detain individuals who have been charged with but not convicted of nonviolent crimes like theft or shoplifting," Bash said. "So could those people end up at Guantanamo?"

"I don't know what the president will decide as far as utilizing it," Noem replied. "I don't think the president's going to tie his hands on what he needs to do to make sure that America is safe."