Schumer suggests Senate Democrats will collaborate with Republicans to avoid government shutdown

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Monday "Democrats stand ready" to help avoid a government shutdown next month, writing in a letter to colleagues that his caucus "will use our votes to help steady the ship."

Congress has until March 14 to pass another continuing resolution that would extend federal spending. But despite controlling the House and Senate, Republicans appear unable to pass such a measure without significant Democratic support. Last week House Speaker Mike Johnson said he was "trying to get a top-line number" for such a resolution but complained that Democrats had to date been "unresponsive."

The fight comes after President Donald Trump and his allies have claimed the right to ignore laws passed by Congress and unilaterally cancel funding it has authorized. A federal judge said Monday that the Trump administration is defying a court order and continuing to withhold congressionally-approved funding, a decision that follows the illegal dismantling of a federal agency, USAID.

In his Feb. 10 letter, obtained by Politico, Schumer said he was determined to "hold the Trump Administration accountable for its lawless actions." But, he said, that would not extend to risking a government closure.

"Congressional Republicans, despite their bluster, know full well that governing requires bipartisan negotiation and cooperation," Schumer wrote. "Of course, legislation in the Senate requires 60 votes and Senate Democrats will use our votes to help steady the ship for the American people in these turbulent times. It is incumbent on responsible Republicans to get serious and work in a bipartisan fashion to avoid a Trump Shutdown."

Schumer's stance is at odds with demands from progressive activists, who have been urging Democrats to block all business in the Senate and refuse to collaborate with Republicans so long as the Trump administration continues to disregard federal law and Congress' constitutional authority over spending.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is one of several Democrats urging the party to abandon bipartisanship and embrace obstruction.

"We shouldn't give them a single damn vote until we have demands met," she told Business Insider last week. "If they want to pass massive cuts at these agencies, they're going to have to do it on their own."