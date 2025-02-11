Tesla sales tumble across Europe

Tesla sales in Germany tumbled 59% in January to their lowest level in years as CEO Elon Musk's controversial political moves made headlines.

The U.S. carmaker registered 1,277 new cars in January, its lowest monthly total since July 2021, Bloomberg reported, citing the German Federal Motor Transport Authority.

According to Bloomberg, Tesla sales also plunged in France and the United Kingdom, by 63% and 12% respectively. The three countries are the largest markets for electric vehicles in Europe.

The slump comes amid Musk's political interventions that were viewed unfavorably. In December, he endorsed a far-right political party in Germany called the Alternative for Germany, also known as the AfD, a move that German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier described as election interference, NPR reported.

In January, at a rally for Donald Trump, Musk twice threw a gesture that fascism experts identified as a “Nazi salute.”

European leaders have been warning about Musk’s recent attempts to influence elections on the continent. While Musk has focused mostly on far-right movements, leaders suspect his goal is to create a less regulated environment that would benefit him financially.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer criticized Musk last month for “spreading lies and misinformation,” though Starmer refrained from naming him directly, according to The New York Times.

In response, Musk posted “Prison for Starmer” on X, and in a separate post polled his followers on the following statement: “America should liberate the people of Britain from their tyrannical government.”

Tesla sales in the U.S. also have dropped. In California, the largest electric vehicle market in the nation, Tesla sales have been decreasing for months, with registration of new vehicles falling by 11.6% in 2024.