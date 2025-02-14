Trump border czar claims AOC could "be in trouble" for informing immigrants of their rights

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., fired back at a Trump administration official who suggested she should face legal trouble for educating constituents.

In an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham on Thursday, border czar Tom Homan said he asked the deputy attorney general to investigate the congresswoman for promoting a webinar that informed immigrants of their rights when dealing with government agents.

“At what level is that impediment? Is that impediment? I’m not an attorney, I’m not a prosecutor,” Homan said. “What are we going to do about it?”

Homan suggested that the Department of Justice could step in to hold her legally accountable.

“Maybe AOC is going to be in trouble now,” Homan said. “I need the AG to opine on that.”

Ocasio-Cortez responded by making fun of Homan in a post on Bluesky.

“‘MaYbe shE’s goiNg to be in TroUble nOw,’” the lawmaker said, mocking the architect of Trump’s family separation policy. “Maybe he can learn to read. The Constitution would be a good place to start.”

The congresswoman wasn’t present on the “Know Your Rights” webinar presented by attorneys from the Immigrant Defense Project, but it streamed live on her office’s Facebook page.

Among the discussed topics was advice for undocumented immigrants: Officers with Immigration and Customs Enforcement need a judicial warrant to enter your home; you have a right to remain silent; and you have the right to document their actions so long as you don’t interfere.

Homan’s suggestion that informing constituents of their liberties is a form of “impediment” or obstruction, even if it does not lead to federal charges, signals that the Trump administration is willing to threaten its opponents with prosecutions over policy disagreements.