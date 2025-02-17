Delta crash at Toronto airport leaves 9 injured after plane flips upside down

A Delta flight from Minneapolis crashed upon arrival at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday, with the plane coming to a rest belly up on the airport's runway.

Per the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane operated by Endeavor Air crashed at 2:45 p.m. local time. Video from the crash scene showed firefighters and grounds crews spraying the smoking fuselage of the aircraft.

Nine people were injured in the crash, according to Peel Regional Paramedic Services Supervisor Lawrence Saindon. While speaking to the New York Times, Saindon said two of the injured people were in critical condition but that their injuries were not life-threatening. Canadian Minister of Transport Anita Anand said that "all 80 passengers onboard are accounted for" in a post to X.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

While CNN anchors marveled over a video of the crash shared by a passenger, their aviation expert said that it was "incredible" that no passengers died in the accident.

"A fire can spread so quickly," Pete Muntean said. "It's a 10 on the scale of severity on an airplane crash, in some cases an 11. And, so, for us to be saying that this is an outcome with all souls accounted for on board this plane is really incredible."

The crash comes during a time of increased scrutiny of President Donald Trump's handling of the Federal Aviation Administration. The agency had no acting head when a passenger plane crashed into a military helicopter above Washington, DC late last month, killing 67 people. That in-air collision was followed by a crash in Philadelphia that killed seven.

Trump quickly blamed the D.C. crash on diversity initiatives in hiring. Reports that followed showed that air traffic controllers were stretched thin and the time of the crash. The National Transportation and Safety Board is investigating possible equipment malfunctions and miscommunications that could have led to the crash.

The crash at Toronto Pearson comes just days after the Trump administration unceremoniously fired hundreds of probationary employees with the FAA.