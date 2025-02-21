"Lying sack of s**t": White House slams author of Trump campaign book

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung preemptively attacked Michael Wolff's inside look at the Donald Trump campaign, calling the author a "fraud" with a "peanut-sized brain."

The blistering statement was sent from Cheung to The Daily Beast, with Trump's senior adviser on the media attacking several stories that the outlet pulled from an advance copy of Wolff's upcoming book, "All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America."

"Michael Wolff is a lying sack of s**t and has been proven to be a fraud," Cheung wrote. "He routinely fabricates stories originating from his sick and warped imagination, only possible because he has a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain."

The statement came after the publication shared a story from the Wolff book, in which Trump trashed Elon Musk after a bizarre appearance at a Butler, Penn. rally.

According to Wolff's reporting, Trump was taken aback by the infamous Musk cameo, in which he bounced across the stage making an X with his arms and legs. Musk's untucked shirt frequently rode up to expose his stomach, leading the mogul-turned-president to question the SpaceX CEO's headspace and tailoring.

“What the f**k is wrong with this guy?" Trump reportedly said to Wolff. "And why doesn’t his shirt fit?”

Wolff's previous book, a behind-the-scenes exposé of the first Trump term, made him no friends among the MAGA faithful. Trump campaign manager Chris LaCivita issued a joint statement with Trump policy adviser Jason Miller, calling Wolff's new book "total garbage."

"The scenes are imaginary, the conversations are fake, the dialogue is made-up, and once again, just like his other books falsely attacking President Trump, nobody believes any of it," they wrote. "It’s been widely reported that Wolff’s previous works have been riddled with inaccuracies and copyediting mistakes, and this is no different."