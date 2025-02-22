"More weakening of America": Trump's surprise firing of Joint Chiefs chairman roils Democrats

President Donald Trump kicked off his latest evening bloodbath on Friday with the firing of the highest-ranking military officer in the country, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Charles Brown, Jr.

The unprecedented move came as one small part of a shakeup of the Pentagon's top brass. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that the highest-ranking officer in the Navy, Admiral Lisa Franchetti, and the Air Force's second-in-command, Gen. James Slife, would be relieved of their positions.

Trump nominated Brown to the Joint Chiefs in 2020, picking him to serve as Chief of Staff of the Air Force. His nomination made him the first Black leader of a branch of the Armed Forces. President Joe Biden tapped Brown to chair the Joint Chiefs upon the departure of Gen. Mark Milley — who has no shortage of words about the danger Trump's second term poses.

Trump thanked Brown for his decades-long career in a post to Truth Social and announced his pick to take his place: retired Lt. Gen. Dan Caine.

“I want to thank General Charles ‘CQ’ Brown for his over 40 years of service to our country, including as our current Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He is a fine gentleman and an outstanding leader, and I wish a great future for him and his family,” Trump wrote. "Despite being highly qualified and respected to serve on the Joint Chiefs of Staff during the previous administration, General Caine was passed over for promotion by Sleepy Joe Biden. But not anymore!"

If Caine is confirmed, he will have leapfrogged the traditional process for earning the role, as nominations for the top position in the military tend to pull from current leaders of military branches.

A story Trump shared at last year's Conservative Political Action Conference might shed some light on the president's reasoning. After praising Caine for his service in Iraq, Trump recalled a meeting with the lieutenant general where he donned a "Make America Great Again" hat.

Democrats on Capitol Hill were incensed over Trump's pick calling the move "completely unjustified" and a "weakening of America."

"CQ Brown comes from a long line of servicemembers. He earned his position as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs and his firing is a disgrace," Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y. wrote on X. "For this administration, if you are Black, qualifications don’t matter…they only see people of color as DEI hires."