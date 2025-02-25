Trump's DC attorney refuses to sign arrest warrant for Republican accused of assault: report

The United States Attorney’s Office in Washington, DC, is being accused of running interference for an ally of President Donald Trump, with the acting US attorney, Ed Martin, reportedly refusing to sign an arrest warrant sent by the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington D.C. for Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., who is being investigated over the alleged assault of a 27-year-old woman who is not his wife.

Both the Washington, D.C., police and the Metropolitan Police confirmed Monday that they were investigating an alleged assault by the Florida Republican, who has denied wrongdoing. Police reports obtained by News4, an NBC affiliate in the nation's capital, indicated that the alleged altercation began at a luxury penthouse apartment last Wednesday.

Law enforcement sources told the outlet that they sent an arrest warrant to the U.S. attorney’s office on Friday but that the warrant has not been signed. They also stated that they do not comment on uncharged cases.

The interim U.S. attorney — former “Stop the Steal” organizer Ed Martin — has described himself as “President Trump’s lawyer” and promised to serve billionaire Elon Musk by going after those who identify Musk’s cadre of young adults working for DOGE. Last week he sent a letter to Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., suggesting that the lawmaker could be prosecuted for comments criticizing the SpaceX CEO.

According to police reports obtained by News4, the alleged victim called police herself and showed a responding officer “bruises on her arm which appeared fresh” and claimed that “(Her significant other for over a year) grabbed her, shoved her, and pushed her out of the door.”

Another report indicates that the victim “let officers hear Subject 1 [now identified by MPD as Mills] instruct her to lie about the origin of her bruises … Eventually, Subject 1 made contact with police and admitted that the situation escalated from verbal to physical, but it was severe enough to create bruising.”

When police arrived at the hotel lobby next door to where the assault allegedly took place, they were “able to immediately identify [the alleged victim] out of all other patrons in the lobby by her demeanor: physically shaking and scared.”

According to police, the woman recanted her statements after the responding officer told the subject that he would be placed under arrest. A second version of the police report obtained by News4 said that police responded to a family disturbance and that there was no cause for arrest. Yet a third version of the police report indicated that police responded to an assault and that it was under investigation.

In a statement to NBC News, Mills’ office said that "law enforcement was asked to resolve a private matter at Congressman Mills’ residence. Congressman Mills vehemently denies any wrongdoing whatsoever, and is confident any investigation will clear this matter quickly.” The woman who called police has since said the incident was a "personal matter" and that there was "no physical altercation," according to a local Fox affiliate.