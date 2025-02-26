"Our strength comes from hiring the best people": Apple rejects push to end DEI initiatives

Apple shareholders rejected a proposal that would roll back diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives at the tech company on Tuesday.

The National Center for Public Policy Research, a conservative think tank, submitted the ultimately unsuccessful proposal. In a statement, NCPPR described DEI as “dangerous, demeaning and immoral,” and claimed that the programs pose “litigation, reputational and financial risks to companies.”

Apple CEO Tim Cook defended the company's inclusion efforts and expressed a commitment toward continuing to push for equity, even if political headwinds shift.

"We've never had quotas or targets for Apple. Our strength has always come from hiring the very best people and then providing a culture of collaboration," Apple CEO Tim Cook shared during the meeting, per CBS News. "Our North Star of dignity and respect for everyone, and our work to that end, will never waver."

President Donald Trump has repeatedly attacked equity initiatives since taking office, issuing executive orders to root out diversity-promoting programs in the federal government. Many of Trump's attempts have been temporarily blocked by federal judges. In a Wednesday morning post on Truth Social, Trump badmouthed Apple's decision.

“APPLE SHOULD GET RID OF DEI RULES, NOT JUST MAKE ADJUSTMENTS TO THEM,” Trump wrote. “DEI WAS A HOAX THAT HAS BEEN VERY BAD FOR OUR COUNTRY. DEI IS GONE!!!”