Trump shares AI video of resort in Gaza after claiming he wants to "clean out the whole thing"

Weeks after Donald Trump claimed he wanted to "clean out" Gaza, the president shared an AI-generated video that promoted future Trump-branded resorts in the territory.

The video opens with false photos of the devastation in Gaza under the text "Gaza 2025: What's Next?" before transitioning to colorful, mocked-up images of Trump and Netanyahu sunbathing, golden statues of the president and bearded bellydancers swaying along a pristine coastline.

A presumably AI-generated dance track promises "no more tunnels, no more fear, Trump Gaza is finally here" as the video Trump shared to Truth Social cycles through shots of money raining down and Elon Musk eating pita.

The video caused immediate outrage among authorities in Gaza.

“We strongly condemn, in the harshest terms, the disgraceful video published by U.S. President Donald Trump, which contains unethical scenes that violate the customs, morals and traditions of our Palestinian people,” Hamas Media Office Director Ismail al-Thawabta told the New York Times.

Trump has pitched U.S. control over the Gaza Strip more than once since taking office, sparking a new round of backlash each time.

“The U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it too,” Trump said at a press conference earlier this month. “We’ll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site. Level the site and get rid of the destroyed buildings. Level it out.”

Responding to the backlash, White House spokesperson Anna Kelly backed up Trump's plans to resettle Gaza residents and rebuild the area.

"As President Trump has said, Gaza in its current state is unhabitable for any human being," she shared in a statement. "President Trump is a visionary, and his plan to have the United States involved in Gaza’s rebuilding will allow for Palestinians to resettle in new, beautiful communities while improving conditions in the region for generations to come."