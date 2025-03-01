Only Putin is still smiling after Trump and Zelenskyy squabble

Vegas odd makers say after Friday that it’s a safe bet President Donald Trump will never get that Nobel Peace prize he’s always wanted. Meanwhile, it is rumored there will soon be a new sign posted on our country’s borders: Abandon Hope All Ye Who Enter Here!

The week ended with a historically horrendous exchange Friday in the Oval Office among Trump, Vice President JD “Eyeliner” Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding a rare-earth deal for continued American support of Ukraine in its ongoing battle against a decade-long Russian invasion. The meeting began with statements and a few ridiculous questions from pool reporters, one of which was why Zelenskyy, dressed in black pants, shoes and a pull over shirt wasn’t wearing a suit. Zelenskyy responded that he’d wear a “kostyum,” the Ukrainian word for suit, after the war was over. The president of the White House Foreign Press Group later noted that Zelenskyy usually wore “an olive green military style pants and sweater,” but opted for a “more formal black outfit with a national symbol of Ukraine: the Trident” for his visit to the White House.

It mattered little. Trump mocked his attire when he arrived and prompted some members of the press, myself included, to wonder why no one asked that stupid question of Elon Musk when he showed up to a formal Cabinet meeting this week similarly dressed — OK, Musk wore a jacket and a black MAGA baseball cap so there was a slight difference.

More stupidity ensued after some awkward moments of congeniality. Trump said Zelenskyy had a “tremendous hatred” for Russian President Vladimir Putin and that Putin had similar feelings about Zelenskyy. “I’m aligned with the world,” the president said with no sign of sarcasm. Not mentioned by Trump, Vance or any of the reporters was the fact that Russia invaded Ukraine. Why would Zelenskyy have anything but contempt for Putin? After all, The United States and its leader at the time, President Franklin Roosevelt, had a great hatred of Japan after the Pearl Harbor attack.

I have covered presidential politics for 40 years. I can say with certainty that the collective behavior of Trump and Vance in the Oval Office Friday was the most juvenile display by a president and vice president I have ever seen.

Trump, who obviously looks at Zelenskyy as someone he can easily bully into submission, also said no one could be tougher than him; “I can be so tough, but you’re never going to get a deal that way,” he said. Zelenskyy bristled at that, but said nothing even as Trump tried to sound magnanimous for taking Ukraine’s natural resources in exchange for helping the country survive the unwanted invasion from Russia. Stuck between a rock (Putin) and a hard place (the Oval Office) Zelenskyy was not in an enviable position.

Then JD Vance had to weigh-in to offer a ceremonial and very public planting of his lips on Trump’s exposed buttocks.

On the one hand, you have to forgive him. Trump has been surgically attached to Elon Musk since the inauguration while he’s treated Vance as if he’s Don Jr. The vice president has received very little attention of late and apparently needs it like a junkie needs a needle and a spoon. So, Vance wanted to show he’s still the loyal son. He defended Trump’s “diplomacy” and laid the blame for the Ukraine war on former president Joe Biden. He said the war in Ukraine never would have started had Trump been in office, a lie often spoken by Trump himself.

No reporter called him out for that — but Zelenskyy did.

Uncomfortable with the turn from conversation to lecture, Zelenskyy noted that the war actually began in 2014 when Russia invaded Crimea. It’s an important distinction because it means that Trump did nothing to stop the war when he was in office the first time. But, by conveniently changing the beginning of the war to when Putin decided to invade the rest of Ukraine, Trump and his allies can conveniently blame it on Biden.

Zelenskyy politely asked to speak and then pointed out the error Vance made and thus exposed the lies Trump and his team continue to repeat about Ukraine. That’s all it took for the meeting to go off the rails. Vance either purposely set Zelenskyy up, or in his effort to fellate the president did so accidentally.

That’s when the cordial meeting devolved into Trump telling Zelenskyy “You either make a deal or we are out.” Vance chimed in that Zelenskyy hadn’t said “thank you” once (though he had) and Trump said Zelenskyy was “not in a very good position. You’ve allowed yourself to be in a bad position,” he said as he pointed a finger at the Ukrainian leader. Then he accused him of gambling with millions of lives and possibly starting World War III.

Imagine being accused of possibly starting World War III merely by defending yourself from a foreign invader who actually risks triggering a global conflagration by killing your citizens and taking your land. If that makes no sense to you, imagine how Zelenskyy felt. He has done nothing but try to defend himself and his country. Trump merely repeats Putin’s lies. Remember, at one point Zelenskyy was offered a free trip out of his country to safety. He decided to stay and fight for his people and his country.

We usually applaud such behavior. In fact, we did.

After Zelenskyy left the Oval Office, Trump declined to say whether he asked him to leave. “I don’t have to tell you that,” he responded when asked by a reporter. Both presidents backed out of a joint press conference, and the Ukrainian leader left without signing a deal for the natural resources Trump wants.

A short time later, Trump posted on Truth Social, “President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations.” If Trump means it increases the chances of Ukraine not having to bow and scrape and surrender, then I follow what he’s saying. Then Trump added about Zelensky, “He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace.” I guess that translates to “when you’re ready to surrender to me instead of Russia.”

Of course the fire in the Oval was only inflamed by the president’s rhetoric on social media, so that’s when the White House damage control kicked into overdrive.

Senator Lindsey Graham, the president’s favorite collared congressional pet, showed up at the sticks on the North Lawn a short time later and barked reverentially: "Somebody asked me, am I embarrassed about Trump? I have never been more proud of the President. I was very proud of JD Vance standing up for our country. We want to be helpful. What I saw in the Oval Office was disrespectful, and I don't know if we can ever do business with Zelenskyy again. I think most Americans saw a guy that they would not want to go in business with. The way he handled the meeting, the way he confronted the president, was just over the top.”

Graham then walked about a 100 feet down the paved walkway away from the West Wing, ducked into the Fox News tent and then showed up on live television declaring that Trump’s interaction with Zelensky was the best television he has ever seen. “I think that Moscow is more afraid than ever,” he effortlessly offered.

Sure, Lindsey. Putin looks at Trump the way real vampires look at Count Chocula, but go ahead, kiss Trump’s posterior. The MAGA faithful will believe anything. The rest of the world knows better.

Trump says Zelenskyy isn’t ready for peace. That’s a lie. Unlike Vance and Trump, I’ve spent some time in Ukraine. The people in that country are ready for peace.

Obviously Graham wasn’t enough, so then a short time later, the White House issued a statement of support from 50 members of the GOP who offered brief hymns of praise for Trump – some complete with harmony.

The very last endorsement the White House offered from a supporter was actually no endorsement at all. Rep. Joe Wilson (R) from South Carolina said on “X” before the meltdown in the Oval, “I agree with President Trump that Ukrainian soldiers have been unbelievably brave! Critical Minerals Deal a major step forward toward ending the war responsibly. More sanctions on Russia & arms for Ukraine create maximum leverage for FULL land swap Art of the Deal!” We all now know that Trump can’t master that art and there are no more sanctions on Russia.

There is little doubt that the Friday meltdown is bad news for Ukraine, and as former Lt. Colonel Alex Vindman explained to me Friday, the only one profiting from the exchange is Putin. During the first Trump administration, Vindman was the director for European Affairs on the National Security Council.

“Ukraine wants to join the West. Russia has already declared that they want to fold Ukraine and rebuild some empire, so why don't we start to harden them so they don't look like such an easy target?” He asked.

According to Vindman the United States has made horrible strategic decisions regarding Ukraine since the George Bush era, but prior to the blow up in the Oval Office, Vindman still expressed some hope that a natural resources deal could be signed with Ukraine.

“Right now we continue to muddle through where we're not completely siding with Russia. We're not completely cutting off Ukraine. We're kicking the can down the road. And that to me is a good thing. It gives us time for the Ukrainians to continue to wear down the Russians. It gives us time for the Europeans to step up in a bigger way and support Ukraine, which is what they're doing. And it gives us time for Trump to recognize that no matter how much he wants it, he'll never normalize relationships with Russia. Every administration has this hubris that they could be the ones to fix things with Russia. But at the same time, you should be learning the lessons of the past. ”

One high-ranking DOD member that wasn’t fired in the recent Trump purge has told me repeatedly that it is obvious Russia is a “Paper Tiger,” and the war in Ukraine is exposing that on a daily basis. “They’ve had to use North Korean and Iranian help. Their economy is a tenth of the size of ours. They’re in trouble and only about a year from collapse. We should stay the course with Ukraine,” I was told.

Other presidents treated their enemies with more respect that Trump and Vance treated a friend and ally. This is a low point and a dark day for the US. It lacked both diplomacy, and responsibility. Rather than a President and Vice President, Trump and Vance more closely resembled a cheap mob boss and a low-browed capo.

While the GOP cheered Trump’s antics in the White House and said Zelenskyy showed him no respect (making Trump sound like a knock-off Rodney Dangerfield), the rest of the world sees things differently; Trump is THE ugly American. The United States, some say, is now as large of an enemy as Russia — and far more dangerous.

Friday’s actions in the Oval Office, some have argued, could lead to European soldiers on the ground in Ukraine and that would really be the beginning of World War III. Honestly, I wouldn’t be surprised if Trump put boots on the ground to support Russia.

There are others who think calmer heads will prevail, Zelenskyy will come back and sign a deal with Trump and, in Vindman’s words – “kick the can” down the road perhaps long enough to ensure a Ukrainian victory.

They are not ready to surrender to Putin and never will be. That's the fact that Trump either doesn't want to or can't understand.