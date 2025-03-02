The 2025 Oscar winners list

The 97th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 2, caps the end of a controversial year in film.
The Academy has given comedian Conan O'Brien his first opportunity to host the prestigious night in film at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, following Jimmy Kimmel's four-time hosting run.
This year's nominees illustrate stories of loss, perseverance and regaining one's sense of identity and power, whether you're Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) on the planet of Arrakis or Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) in the magical world of Oz. Best picture nominees like "Anora," "The Brutalist" and "Nickel Boys" illuminate personal, intimate stories of struggle and the human experience. The crime musical “Emilia Pérez, from French director Jacques Audiard, dominated nominations with 14 nods, the most ever for a non-English language film. But a soaring Oscar campaign has taken a sharp nosedive because of unearthed offensive tweets from lead actress Karla Sofía Gascón, who is the first trans actress to be nominated for best actress.
Los Angeles also took a critical hit in January after the raging Southern California fires destroyed thousands of properties and displaced countless people in the LA area, including numerous people who work in the industry and Academy members. The catastrophic fires disrupted Hollywood during the awards season, postponed Oscar events and extended the Oscars voting period.
Despite such tragedy, the "Emilia Pérez" controversy and conversations on disclosing the use of artificial intelligence and intimacy coordinators, at least Chalamet had an Oscar campaign run of whimsical, epic proportions for the Bob Dylan biopic, "A Complete Unknown."
Here are the 97th Academy Award winners in full:
"The Brutalist"
"A Complete Unknown"
"Conclave"
"Dune: Part Two"
"Emilia Pérez"
"I’m Still Here"
"Nickel Boys"
"The Substance"
"Wicked"
Timothée Chalamet, "A Complete Unknown"
Colman Domingo, "Sing Sing"
Ralph Fiennes, "Conclave"
Sebastian Stan, "The Apprentice"
Karla Sofía Gascón, "Emilia Pérez"
Mikey Madison, "Anora" WINNER
Demi Moore, "The Substance"
Fernanda Torres, "I’m Still Here"
Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.
Kieran Culkin, "A Real Pain" WINNER
Edward Norton, "A Complete Unknown"
Guy Pearce, "The Brutalist"
Jeremy Strong, "The Apprentice"
Ariana Grande, "Wicked"
Felicity Jones, "The Brutalist"
Isabella Rossellini, "Conclave"
Zoe Saldaña, "Emilia Pérez" WINNER
"Inside Out 2"
"Memoir of a Snail"
"Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl"
"The Wild Robot"
"No Other Land" WINNER
"Porcelain War"
"Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat"
"Sugarcane"
"The Girl with the Needle"
"Emilia Pérez"
"The Seed of the Sacred Fig"
"Flow"
Brady Corbet, "The Brutalist"
James Mangold, "A Complete Unknown"
Jacques Audiard, "Emilia Pérez"
Coralie Fargeat, "The Substance"
Greig Fraser, "Dune: Part Two"
Paul Guilhaume, "Emilia Pérez"
Ed Lachman, "Maria"
Jarin Blaschke, "Nosferatu"
Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold, "The Brutalist"
Jesse Eisenberg, "A Real Pain"
Mortiz Binder, Time Fehlbaum and Alex David, "September 5"
Coralie Fargeat, "The Substance"
Peter Straughan, "Conclave" WINNER
Jacques Audiard, "Emilia Pérez"
RaMell Ross and Joslyn Barnes, "Nickel Boys"
Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar, "Sing Sing"
"The Brutalist"
"Conclave"
"Emilia Pérez"
"Wicked"
“The Journey," "The Six Triple Eight"
“Like a Bird," "Sing Sing"
“Mi Camino," "Emilia Pérez"
“Never Too Late," "Elton John: Never Too Late"
"Conclave"
"Emilia Pérez"
"Wicked"
"The Wild Robot"
"Dune: Part Two" WINNER
"Emilia Pérez"
"Wicked"
"The Wild Robot"
"Conclave"
"Dune: Part Two"
"Nosferatu"
"Wicked" WINNER
"Better Man"
"Dune: Part Two" WINNER
"Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes"
"Wicked"
We need your help to stay independent
"Emilia Pérez"
"Nosferatu"
"The Substance" WINNER
"Wicked"
Lisy Christl, "Conclave"
Janty Yates and Dave Crossman, "Gladiator II"
Linda Muir, "Nosferatu"
Paul Tazewell, "Wicked" WINNER
"In the Shadow of the Cypress" WINNER
"Magic Candles"
"Wander to Wonder"
"Yuck!"
"I am Ready, Warden"
"Incident"
"Instruments of a Beating Heart"
"The Only Girl in the Orchestra" WINNER
"Anuja"
"I’m Not a Robot" WINNER
"The Last Ranger"
"The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent"
Read more
about this topic
Shares