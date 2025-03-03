Elon Musk slams Mike Myers' impression of him on "SNL"

Elon Musk is seemingly unamused by Mike Myers' surprise cameo as the tech billionaire during "Saturday Night Live's'" cold open this past weekend.

In a parody of Friday's contentious meeting between Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the sketch comedy show satirized Musk's growing influence over Trump, with Myers as Musk inserting himself in the scenario.

Musk wasn't present at the actual meeting, but in "Saturday Night Live's'" version, Myers dressed as Musk in black jeans, a blazer and a graphic t-shirt, interrupted the meeting, wielding a chainsaw just like Musk did on stage at the Conservative Political Action Conference in January.

"Donald, what are you doing in my office?” Myers as Musk asked in the sketch. “You know I’m the president now, right?”

Imitating Musk at a Trump rally last year, Myers jumped up and down while copying his wild hand gestures.

"They're saying I'm firing people with no cause. But I do have cause, it's 'cause' I feel like it," fake Musk joked.

On Musk's social media platform, X, a person responded to the sketch, stating, "I can’t imagine the kind of person who finds this funny.”

"Humor fails when it lies," Musk fired back in a reply.

Since Musk joined Trump's cabinet, he has taken on the controversial position of leader of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE.) Musk and DOGE have laid off a slew of employees across government departments like defense, education, agriculture and health, The Associated Press reported. These layoffs have sparked outrage from federal government employees now without work after being fired for cost-cutting measures.