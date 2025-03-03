John Oliver blasts Trump and Vance for "disastrous" and "awful" meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy

John Oliver has weighed in on the "disastrous" Oval Office showdown between President Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy last week, dishing out some harsh words in defense of the Ukrainian President.

In Sunday's episode of "Last Week Tonight," the comedian skewered Trump and Vice President JD Vance for verbally pouncing on Zelenskyy during the tense televised meeting in which Vance suggested that "Ukraine should try diplomacy," Oliver rehashed, breaking down how things escalated from there.

In a clip of the meeting, Trump says to Zelenskyy, "You don't have the cards right now."

Zelenskyy responds, "I'm not playing cards. I'm very serious, Mr. President. I'm very serious."

The argument led to Trump stating, "You're gambling with the lives of millions of people. You're gambling with World War III. What you're doing is very disrespectful to the country — this country — that has backed you far more than a lot of people said they should have."

Vance interrupts Trump, asking Zelenskyy, "Have you said thank you once during this entire meeting?"

"This is gonna be great television, I will say that," Trump concluded.

A subsequent press conference with the leaders was canceled, and Zelenskyy was told to leave the White House.

"Is watching the president s**t on a weaker ally for not wanting to be conquered while his goon VP tries to see if he can wrap his lips around his boss' a******e from a neighboring couch 'good television'?" Oliver pondered. "I’d argue it’s more 'hit your TV with a hammer until the pain stops' television, but reasonable people can disagree."

Oliver continued, “The whole spectacle was awful. The Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S. had her head in her hands, Marco Rubio seemed to be actively trying to sink inside the couch and, for what it’s worth, Zelenskyy has thanked Americans and the U.S. 33 times at the very least, which feels like enough. He shouldn’t be constantly urged to say thank you — he’s a president in the middle of a war, not a toddler opening a present from Meemaw.”

Following the off-the-rails meeting, Trump gave an interview to Fox News, stating, "He's gotta say 'I want to make peace.' He doesn't have to stand there and say 'Putin this — Putin that.' All negative things."

We need your help to stay independent Subscribe today to support Salon's progressive journalism

To this, Oliver riffed, "What's Putin ever done to Zelenskyy other than kill tens of thousands of his people and cause untold damage to his country? Can't he find anything good to say about him? Like how his cheeks are puffy like a couple of Hawaiian rolls . . . It's not that hard to be nice!"

Despite Vance and Trump's demeanors during the meeting, Zelenskyy took to social media on Saturday to emphasize his gratitude.

“We are very grateful to the United States for all the support," Zelenskyy wrote on X. "I’m thankful to President Trump, Congress for their bipartisan support and the American people. Ukrainians have always appreciated this support, especially during these three years of full-scale invasion.”

Since Friday's Oval Office showdown, European leaders have reiterated their support for Ukraine and denounced the "deeply troubling and sobering" interaction between Trump and Zelenskyy, NPR reported. A U.K. politician stated on social media that "respectable diplomacy" is crucial for brokering peace and that a "divided West only benefits Russia."

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" airs on Sundays at 11 p.m. ET on Max.