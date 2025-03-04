President Donald Trump will deliver the first joint address to Congress of his second term tonight — confusingly, it's not a State of the Union address. This speech will allow Trump to defend his first few hectic weeks in office and lay out the vision for his next four years in office, while Democrats will have the chance to push back against the current administration with an official response from Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich.

If you need the motivation to follow along during Trump's speech — which could be an hour-plus of manic self-aggrandizement and scattered references to immigration, government efficiency and the crushing price of eggs — look no further than Salon's official (Not) State of the Union bingo card. It offers scenarios that are both strangely possible ("Marjorie Taylor Greene gets too into the speech") and sadly predictable ("Trump spreads harmful anti-immigrant rhetoric").

A bingo card for the 2025 Joint Congressional Address by Donald Trump. (Illustration by Salon)

You can watch Trump's address tonight (Tuesday, March 4, 2025) at 9 p.m. EST (6 p.m. PST) on any major news channel, as well as for free on YouTube.