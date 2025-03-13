"A fighter and a champion": Democratic Rep. Grijalva dies after cancer battle

Rep. Raúl Grijalva, D-Ariz., died on Thursday morning at age 77, his office announced.

Arizona’s longest-tenured member of Congress was diagnosed with lung cancer last spring, undergoing nearly a year of treatment. During his 22-year stint on Capitol Hill, Grijalva championed environmental protection, public education and reproductive freedom.

The Tucson-born representative previously co-chaired the Congressional Progressive Caucus and House Committee on Natural Resources, and sat on the Committee on Education and the Workforce. He was a vocal opponent of attacks on Arizona's immigrant community.

Democratic elected officials in Grijalva’s home state reacted to the news on Thursday with shock and sadness.

“Congressman Grijalva was not just my colleague, but my friend. As another Latino working in public service, I can say from experience that he served as a role model to many young people across the Grand Canyon State,” Senator Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., said in a post to social media. “I am praying for his family during this time of grief, and I hope that that they find comfort knowing his legacy is one that will stand tall for generations.”

“I’m devastated to hear of the passing of my colleague Raul Grijalva. He was a fighter for Arizonans and a champion for Indigenous communities and our planet. We will all miss him dearly. My thoughts are with his family, friends, loved ones, and constituents,” Rep. Yassamin Ansari, D-Ariz., said in a statement.

Grijalva’s seat will remain vacant for at least six months under Arizona state law until a primary and special election can be held.