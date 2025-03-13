Federal employees union tells Congress: Don't just give Musk and Trump more money

The union that represents many federal workers is arguing that a formal government shutdown would be better than allowing Elon Musk to continue his unilateral assault on its members.

In a letter to senators, obtained by Talking Points Memo, the American Federation of Government Employees urged lawmakers to oppose a Republican plan that would keep the federal government open for another six months. That plan, a continuing resolution passed by the GOP-controlled House earlier this week, would avert a shutdown that is due to start Saturday.

But passing the Republican proposal in in the Senate would mean lawmakers effectively surrendering their constitutional power to the executive branch, where Musk — backed by President Donald Trump — has claimed authority to slash congressionally-authorized appropriations. If the White House can disregard such appropriations, in defiance of the Constitution giving Congress sole discretion over spending, then passing a CR with no limits imposed on Musk or his Department of Government Efficiency would in effect be providing the Trump administration a pot of money to spend as it pleases.

Everett B. Kelly, national president of AFGE, argued that Congress, in the name of preventing a shutdown, would be cosigning an ongoing assault on the federal government, noting that the Trump administration recently announced its intent to "effectively destroy" the Department of Education without the consent of lawmakers.

"With thousands of federal workers either fired, placed on administrative leave, or at immediate risk of losing their jobs, AFGE members have concluded that a widespread government shutdown has been underway since January 20 and will continue to spread whether senators vote yes or no on [the CR]," Kelly wrote. While a formal government shutdown would indeed deprive remaining workers of a paycheck, if Congress passes the CR then "AFGE knows that DOGE will dramatically expand its terminations of federal workers and double down on its campaign to make federal agencies fail."

The letter comes amid mixed signals from Senate Democrats on whether they will block the Republican CR, with some members of the caucus expressing concern that they could be blamed for a shutdown.

“Elon Musk is trying to shut down the government," one Democratic senator told The Hill. "If we shut down the government, it takes the blame away from him and it puts the blame on us for chaos and confusion.”