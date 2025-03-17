"Don't believe it for one second": Texas arrests midwife, accuses her of providing illegal abortions

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced his state's first arrests under a 2021 law criminalizing nearly all abortions.

Paxton shared on Monday that the state had arrested 48-year-old midwife Maria Margarita Rojas on charges related to "providing illegal abortions and illegally operating a network of clinics." Rojas is charged with the illegal performance of an abortion, a second-degree felony in the state under a 2021 law. An employee of Rojas' named Jose Ley was also arrested. The pair face up to 20 years in prison if they are convicted.

"In Texas, life is sacred. I will always do everything in my power to protect the unborn, defend our state’s pro-life laws, and work to ensure that unlicensed individuals endangering the lives of women by performing illegal abortions are fully prosecuted," Paxton said in a statement. "Texas law protecting life is clear, and we will hold those who violate it accountable."

Rojas ran several clinics in the Houston area. Paxton claims his office has requested a temporary restraining order to shutter these clinics. Holly Shearman, a midwife who has worked with Rojas, refused to give credence to the charges against her.

“I don’t believe it for one second,” she told the Texas Tribune. “I’ve known her for eight years and I’ve never heard her talk about anything like that. I just can’t picture Maria being involved in something like this.”