"Our country is in very serious trouble": Trump asks SCOTUS to step in on court orders

Trump asked the high court to bring the federal judiciary to heel after several of his agenda items were blocked.

By Griffin Eckstein

Published March 20, 2025 9:21PM (EDT)

President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address after being sworn in as the 47th president of the United States in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. (JULIA DEMAREE NIKHINSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address after being sworn in as the 47th president of the United States in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. (JULIA DEMAREE NIKHINSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

President Donald Trump demanded the Supreme Court step in and counter the federal judiciary’s attempts to rein in his administration.

In a set of Thursday evening social media posts, Trump weighed in on “very dangerous and incorrect” court orders that have reversed or challenged his administration's mass layoffs and deportations.

“Unlawful Nationwide Injunctions by Radical Left Judges could very well lead to the destruction of our Country,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “These Judges want to assume the Powers of the Presidency…a President has to be allowed to act quickly and decisively.”

Trump took it a step further, calling for action from the Chief Supreme Court Justice John Roberts.

“If Justice Roberts and the United States Supreme Court do not fix this toxic and unprecedented situation IMMEDIATELY, our Country is in very serious trouble,” he said.

Despite his ideological bend towards Trumpism, Roberts rebuked the president’s call for judicial impeachment earlier this week.

On Thursday, Trump also lobbed attacks at James Boasberg. The district court judge is overseeing a contentious case on Trump’s deportation of Venezuelans to an El Salvadoran jail.

“Judge James Boasberg is doing everything in his power to usurp the Power of the Presidency,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post, calling the judge “a Grandstander, looking for publicity.”

Boasberg sparked MAGA uproar last week when he ordered the Trump administration to immediately halt deportations. The White House ignored that order, with Trump's Department of Justice calling the order “not enforceable” on Monday.

