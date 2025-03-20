"Our country is in very serious trouble": Trump asks SCOTUS to step in on court orders

President Donald Trump demanded the Supreme Court step in and counter the federal judiciary’s attempts to rein in his administration.

In a set of Thursday evening social media posts, Trump weighed in on “very dangerous and incorrect” court orders that have reversed or challenged his administration's mass layoffs and deportations.

“Unlawful Nationwide Injunctions by Radical Left Judges could very well lead to the destruction of our Country,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “These Judges want to assume the Powers of the Presidency…a President has to be allowed to act quickly and decisively.”

Trump took it a step further, calling for action from the Chief Supreme Court Justice John Roberts.

“If Justice Roberts and the United States Supreme Court do not fix this toxic and unprecedented situation IMMEDIATELY, our Country is in very serious trouble,” he said.

Despite his ideological bend towards Trumpism, Roberts rebuked the president’s call for judicial impeachment earlier this week.

On Thursday, Trump also lobbed attacks at James Boasberg. The district court judge is overseeing a contentious case on Trump’s deportation of Venezuelans to an El Salvadoran jail.

“Judge James Boasberg is doing everything in his power to usurp the Power of the Presidency,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post, calling the judge “a Grandstander, looking for publicity.”

Boasberg sparked MAGA uproar last week when he ordered the Trump administration to immediately halt deportations. The White House ignored that order, with Trump's Department of Justice calling the order “not enforceable” on Monday.