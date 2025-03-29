Donald Trump's revenge tour on law firms hit another roadblock on Friday as two federal judges knocked down most of his executive orders aiming to punish two more firms.

Trump took aim at Jenner & Block and WilmerHale for participating in investigations related to Robert Mueller's probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Trump said the firms also represented clients on cases he disagreed with politically. His orders banned their lawyers from federal buildings, meetings with officials and government contracts.

Judge John Bates said the action against Jenner & Block likely violates constitutional protections because it retaliates against free speech and is discriminatory in nature, CNN reported. Bates said Trump's attempt to punish the firm for its pro bono work was "disturbing" and "troubling," The New York Times reported.

Judge Richard Leon, who halted the executive order targeting WilmerHale, wrote: “There is no doubt this retaliatory action chills speech and legal advocacy, and that is qualified as a constitutional harm."

The judges did not strike down another part of Trump's order that revokes security clearances for the firms' attorneys.

Trump's order targeting a third firm, Perkins Coie, was blocked earlier this month after Judge Beryl Howell said it sent "little chills down my spine," per The Times.

Other firms caught in Trump's crosshairs have tried to make deals with him in order to avoid his retribution.

Trump said Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom has agreed to provide $100 million in pro bono work on issues that "represent the full political spectrum," The Times reported.

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton and Garrison said it would provide $40 million in pro bono work, per The Times.

"They're all bending and saying, 'Sir, thank you very much,'" The Times reported Trump as saying earlier this week.