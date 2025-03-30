A weekend in Cleveland: Where to sleep, eat and wander

I’ve been to Cleveland a few times, but when I was invited to speak at Youngstown State University for Women’s History Month, I knew I had to linger in the area. My sister lives nearby — though, somehow, that slipped my mind. (I have 14 siblings, cut me some slack.)

Instead of my usual meticulously planned trip, I opted to let the city guide me. Without an itinerary, I wandered through Cleveland’s rich blend of historic charm and modern energy, savoring unexpected flavors and unforgettable sights. If you're planning a visit, here are a few of the standout hotels, restaurants, and experiences I’d highly recommend

Where to stay

The Ritz-Carlton

If you’re looking for a luxurious hotel with top-tier customer service and an incredibly comfortable bed, the Ritz-Carlton is the place to stay. You might even spot visiting celebrities—Orlando Magic players were there during our stay.

Now, this is a four-star Midwest Ritz, so it doesn’t have the same level of detail, spa offerings or extravagance as a five-star location, but it’s likely the best hotel in the area. We stayed in a king suite — no real view, but a bed made for the kind of sleep you can only get on vacation, plus a second “guest” bathroom. The shower had excellent water pressure (which is a big one for me), and there was a full bathtub if you’re the soaking type.

Be sure to stop by the bar if you appreciate a craft cocktail—they do them well.

ROOST

Hotel life isn’t for everyone. There’s no kitchen, space is limited, and everything seems to cost extra. That’s where ROOST comes in. It combines the best parts of an Airbnb and a hotel into stylish, loft-style apartments, complete with a full kitchen and in-unit laundry.

I love to cook, so having a well-equipped kitchen was a dream. I made homemade pesto pasta with salmon for dinner and a sweet potato hash topped with a runny egg for breakfast. The kitchen had all the necessary tools, but bring your own salt and pepper.

My wife and I loved everything about the space — except the bed. It was uncomfortable, and the pillows were inflated like balloons that wouldn’t squish when you laid on them, making for two sleepless nights. If you’re less picky than I am (which, fair warning, I fully admit to being), ROOST is an excellent home base for a Cleveland trip.

Where to eat

Algebra Teahouse

If you’re looking for incredible Palestinian food — or just incredible food, period — Algebra Teahouse is a must. It was easily the best meal we had on our trip.

We feasted on hearty bowls of soup, silky hummus topped with falafel, a shawarma wrap and a medley of delicious olives. Every bite was phenomenal. Honestly, just one bowl of soup with pita would have been enough for a hearty, soul-warming meal. If I had to nitpick, the tea wasn’t my favorite, but that’s a small complaint.

Algebra Teahouse is more than just a restaurant — it’s a community hub, a store stocked with Middle Eastern staples, and a space filled with art. My only regret? Not having time to go back for a second visit.

The Marble Room

Just a few blocks from both the Ritz and Roost, The Marble Room is a steakhouse and raw bar housed in a stunning old bank. Everything about the decor is over the top — massive marble pillars, ornate ceilings and statues that make the space feel truly grand.

The menu has all the classic steakhouse staples, but doesn’t limit itself to the conventional. We were in a seafood mood, so we went for the raw bar appetizers — bay scallops and big eye tuna tacos. The sushi rolls were great, too, but I’d skip the crispy rice dish. It just didn’t hit the mark.

Also, don’t sleep on the bread. It’s warm, fluffy and perfect with the provided butter.

Things to do

The Glass Asylum

Bring home a souvenir that’s both memorable and functional by taking a glassblowing workshop at The Glass Asylum in Chagrin Falls, about 30 minutes from downtown Cleveland.

You’re greeted with a complimentary drink (beer, wine or a soft drink) before choosing your project, which ranges from $60 to $160 and can be completed in under 45 minutes. Two glass artists guide you through every step, explaining the process as you create your piece. It was a blast and well worth the time and cost.

While you’re in the area, take some time to explore—especially if the weather is nice. Chagrin Falls has plenty of little shops to wander through, and of course, there’s the waterfall the village is named after.

Greater Cleveland Aquarium

You should have seen the joy on my wife’s face as we walked through the Greater Cleveland Aquarium.

It’s on the smaller side compared to some of the aquariums I’ve visited, but they make excellent use of their historic building, and there’s a lot to see. The exhibits include a variety of fish species, frogs, snakes, sea dragons, jellyfish and even a few birds. There are also interactive touch pools for invertebrates and stingrays.

We went on a rainy Saturday, so it was busy but not unbearably so. If you’re looking for a solid indoor activity, this is a great way to spend an hour or two.

The Gas Station

If smoking on street corners isn’t cutting it anymore, or you just want to kick back and relax, check out The Gas Station — Ohio’s first consumption lounge.

At first glance, it looks like a narrow shop selling infused beverages, snacks, and baked goods. But step through the door in the back, and you’re in a laid-back lounge filled with games, an Xbox and great vibes. They host trivia and open mics, and it’s open late every day except Sunday.

Ice Wine Festival

Every March for the past 22 years, the Wine Growers of the Grand River Valley have hosted an Ice Wine Festival about 45 minutes from Cleveland.

Ice wine is made from grapes that freeze on the vine and are pressed while still frozen, creating a sweet, almost syrupy dessert wine. The festival features seven different wineries, all within close range of each other. A $70 pass gets you into all of them, or you can pay per stop.

Each location offers two ice wine samples (or, at the distillery, an ice wine cocktail), with flavors ranging from classic to unexpected: maple, espresso, habanero. The experience is pure Midwest and that includes the paired appetizers: a meatball slider, multiple mac and cheese dishes, pulled pork sliders and other hearty, stick-to-your-ribs fare.

If you’re in the area in March, it’s definitely worth checking out.