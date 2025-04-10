Feeling stuck in your job? Don't despair — take these steps instead

Despite a growing acceptance of career changes and “job-hopping,” many working professionals feel trapped in roles they no longer want. According to the 2025 Career Gridlock Report from Resume Now, 60% of U.S. workers have stayed in a role longer than they wanted, even though 66% believed that changing careers could improve their happiness.

While shifting workplace norms should, in theory, make career transitions easier, financial fears, economic uncertainties and concerns about potential skills gaps and competition continue to hold workers back.

But being stuck doesn’t have to be permanent. By understanding key barriers to career movement and the motivations driving the desire for change, professionals can begin to plan for and take strategic steps to help them successfully pivot into a more fulfilling role — without starting over from scratch. Let’s start by taking a closer look at the reasons so many workers feel stuck in their current jobs.

Barriers to career change

The primary obstacle holding most workers back is financial risk. The report showed that 35% worry about having to start over at a lower salary, while 34% fear financial instability during the transition. Given the current economic climate and cooling labor market, these concerns aren’t surprising.

Beyond financial fears, many professionals hesitate to make a change due to uncertainty about career fit, concerns about potential skills gaps and increased competition in the job market. The fear of making the wrong move can be debilitating, reinforcing the feeling of being stuck in a role you no longer enjoy. While these concerns are certainly valid, there are strategic ways to mitigate these risks and move forward with a plan.

Before diving into solutions, though, it’s important to understand what’s pushing workers towards change in the first place.

Why workers crave change

While the obstacles preventing workers from making a career change are legitimate, so are the reasons that many feel compelled to move on. With financial risk being the top barrier, it makes sense that the leading motivation for change is the desire for higher pay and better benefits — something that 57% of workers are actively pursuing.

Others are prioritizing work-life balance, including greater flexibility and more work options. Some are driven by burnout or dissatisfaction with their current role, while others feel the pull of a long-standing passion for a new industry or position.

So how do professionals move from wanting change to actually making it happen, particularly without needing to start over from scratch? The key is approaching the process with strategy, not impulsivity. With the right roadmap, workers can reduce risk, build confidence and make meaningful progress toward a more fulfilling career.

A roadmap for career changers

A successful career shift might feel out of reach, but it’s often closer than it seems. Here are some small but meaningful actions you can take to increase your chances of success.

Gain clarity on career fit. Whether you’re pivoting to a new field or simply looking for a different role within your current industry, every successful job search begins with gaining clarity about your career goals. Leveraging AI tools, taking career assessments and engaging in some honest self-reflection can help you start narrowing down your options.

Once you have a few potential paths in mind, it’s important to test those ideas. Researching different industries, conducting informational interviews with professionals currently working in roles you’re considering, volunteering to test new skills and interests or taking on short-term contract work can all give you valuable firsthand insight. These experiences not only help you learn more about a role but also allow you to confirm whether it aligns with your interests, strengths and long-term goals.

Taking the time to gain clarity before making a move helps ensure that your next step is intentional, reducing the risk of missteps and making it far less likely that you’ll need to start over again down the line.

Reduce financial risk. Planning ahead is essential for managing the financial risks that often come with changing careers. Start by reviewing your personal budget and researching salary trends in your target field to ensure your financial needs will be met. This is especially important given that 73% of workers say they struggle to afford anything beyond basic living expenses, according to Resume Now’s 2025 Wage Reality Report.

If possible, work to build a financial safety net before making the leap. This is one of the biggest advantages of preparing for a career change while still employed — it allows you to map out your next steps while maintaining a steady income. In some cases, picking up a side gig or part-time work can also help you supplement your finances during the transition, providing an additional buffer as you move toward your new career.

By proactively addressing financial risks, you can approach your career change with greater stability and avoid feeling pressured to make rushed decisions that could ultimately set you back.

Upskill effectively and leverage existing skills. When making a career change, it’s common to discover some gaps between your current experience and the qualifications hiring managers expect in your new target field. As you plan your next steps, focus on building in-demand skills, like effectively applying AI tools in your work, that can ease your transition. According to Resume Now’s AI Compliance Report, 43% of employees say they need more training to use AI effectively — highlighting just how crucial this skill set has become. Online certifications, boot camps and employer-sponsored training programs can all offer practical ways to strengthen your skill set.

At the same time, don’t overlook the value of the skills you already possess. Many of your existing abilities are likely transferable and highly relevant to the roles you’re pursuing. Take time to identify these strengths and present them in ways that align with what recruiters and hiring managers are seeking. By emphasizing your transferable skills, you can highlight your adaptability and problem-solving abilities — qualities that are particularly important for career changers.

Strengthening your skill set while showcasing the value you already bring helps you avoid the need to “start over” entirely, positioning you for a smoother and more confident career transition.

Expand your network. Many would-be career changers hesitate to network for fear that their current employer will discover their plans. While it’s wise to be thoughtful about how you build new connections, you don’t have to put your intentions on display. Instead, focus on expanding your network in ways that naturally align with professional growth, allowing you to quietly build relationships in your target industry.

A good place to start is by following and engaging with professionals who are doing the type of work you aspire to and who are working at companies you might be interested in. By participating thoughtfully in industry-relevant discussions, you can expand your knowledge, demonstrate genuine interest in the field and build relationships that could lead to new opportunities. You can also attend industry-specific events, join professional groups or participate in online communities related to your target field.

By tactfully building connections before you make your move, you’ll ease your transition into a new field and avoid the career gridlock that often comes from trying to navigate change alone.

Taking the first step toward career freedom

Skills-based hiring is on the rise, job-hopping has become more accepted and the traditional career ladder is being replaced by a more flexible, nonlinear career path. Today’s professionals have more opportunities than ever to change direction without starting over from scratch.

Still, breaking free from career gridlock requires thoughtful, strategic planning. By taking small, deliberate steps, you can minimize risk, build confidence and make steady progress toward a more fulfilling career. Career change isn’t about erasing your past — it’s about building on what you’ve already accomplished to create a future that’s better aligned with who you are today.