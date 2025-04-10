"We're about to learn a few things": Trump faces insider trading allegations after tariff tip-off

Trump told supporters it was a "great time to buy" hours before he sent markets rebounding with a tariff pause

By Griffin Eckstein

Published April 10, 2025 6:38PM (EDT)

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to sign the "No Men in Women's Sports" executive order in the East Room of the White House on February 5, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
President Donald Trump is facing allegations of market manipulation over the pause in his market-roiling tariff scheme

Days of steep stock market decline triggered by the large tariffs eased on Wednesday after the White House announced a 90-day pause on the duties. It's likely that some traders were betting on a rebound, thanks to the president’s earlier suggestion on Truth Social that it was “A GREAT TIME TO BUY.”

In a Thursday letter, Senators Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., demanded “an urgent inquiry into whether President Trump, his family, or other members of the administration engaged in insider trading or other illegal financial transactions” based on non-public knowledge of the pause.

New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took a similar stance, urging transparency for traders in Congress who may have made a handsome sum on advance knowledge.

“Any member of Congress who purchased stocks in the last 48 hours should probably disclose that now,” Ocasio-Cortez said in a late Wednesday post to X. “Disclosure deadline is May 15th. We’re about to learn a few things. It’s time to ban insider trading in Congress.”

Trump brushed off those allegations in a Cabinet meeting on Thursday, refusing to answer a reporter's question as the press was ushered out.

Trump claimed he made the decision because financial big-wigs and other Americans “were getting a little bit yippy, a little bit afraid,” though White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed the pause was part of a more deliberate strategy. 

