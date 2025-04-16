"Open the door and let him out": Senator questions El Salvador VP on Abrego Garcia detention

In a press conference in El Salvador, Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen demanded that Abrego Garcia be freed

By Alex Galbraith

Nights & Weekends Editor

Published April 16, 2025 7:10PM (EDT)

In this handout photo provided by the Salvadoran government, members of the Salvadoran army stand guard at the gates of the Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT) at CECOT on March 16, 2025 in Tecoluca, El Salvador. (Salvadoran Government via Getty Images)
In this handout photo provided by the Salvadoran government, members of the Salvadoran army stand guard at the gates of the Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT) at CECOT on March 16, 2025 in Tecoluca, El Salvador. (Salvadoran Government via Getty Images)

Sen. Chris Van Hollen flew to El Salvador this week to demand the release of Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

The Democratic senator from Maryland requested a meeting or a phone call with Abrego Garcia — who is being held at the country's Centro de Confinamiento del Terrorismo (CECOT) along with other recent deportees — and was denied. Instead, he spoke with the country's vice president and demanded the Maryland man's release.

"I asked the vice president whether or not El Salvador has any evidence that he is part of the MS-13 or has committed a crime," Van Hollen told reporters after the meeting. "If Abrego Garcia has not committed any crimes and the U.S. Courts have found that he was illegally taken from the United States, and the government of El Salvador has no evidence that he was part of MS-13, why is El Salvador continuing to hold him in CECOT?”

Related

Trump's defiance of a court order means "any American" could be next

The Supreme Court ordered the Trump administration to "facilitate" Abrego Garcia's return to the United States last week. The administration, along with Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, have thrown up their hands and claimed returning Abrego Garcia to the United States is impossible.

Salvadoran Vice President Félix Ulloa offered a slightly more honest reasoning for why Abrego Garcia is still in El Salvador's custody.

"His answer was that the Trump administration is paying El Salvador to keep him at CECOT," Van Hollen shared. "I’m simply asking him to open the door of CECOT and let this innocent man walk out."

Van Hollen said the Trump administration is "clearly in violation" of court orders and that he saw "no evidence" of officials complying with the highest court's demands.

Watch his remarks below:

https://www.youtube.com/live/pYZPzHyCtt0

Read more

about this topic


MORE FROM Alex Galbraith