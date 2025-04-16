"Saturday Night Live" and "White Lotus" stars beef squash with a bouquet

Sarah Sherman's impersonation of Aimee Lou Wood on a recent episode of "Saturday Night Live" was gone in a flash, but that didn't lessen the sting for the star of "The White Lotus."

Sherman appeared in a riff on the show's finale called "The White Potus" that doubled as a piss-take of Donald Trump and his family. The makeup department at "SNL" outfitted Sherman with comically large and misaligned teeth in an unsubtle dig at the British actress.

In a series of Instagram stories, Wood said "the SNL thing" was "mean and unfunny." She took umbrage at Sherman's dialogue in the sketch (a shopworn razz about British people being unfamiliar with fluoride).

"I am not thin-skinned. I actually love being taken the piss out of when it’s clever and in good spirits," she said. "But the joke was about fluoride. I have big, gap teeth, not bad teeth."

Wood added she felt that she was targeted by the sketch.

"I understand that’s what SNL is," she shared. "But the rest of the skit was punching up and I/Chelsea was the only one punched down."

After the dust-up, Sherman apparently felt the need to make amends. The comedian sent a bouquet of roses and carnations to Wood, which she shared to Instagram.

"Thank you for the beautiful flowers," she wrote, tagging Sherman.