"Love and sincerity": Trump wishes Happy Easter to "lunatics" and "weak judges"

As his second-in-command was quickly meeting with Pope Francis, the most irreligious man in America was using the occasion of Easter to slam his political enemies.

President Donald Trump rolled his kidney stones away and broadcast a message to his devout Truth Social followers early Sunday morning. To his evangelical true-believers, who no doubt spent a grip of similar Sundays learning about "doing unto the least of you" and being "strangers in Egypt," he shared a sermon of outright hate for immigrants and the judiciary.

"Happy Easter to all, including the Radical Left Lunatics who are fighting and scheming so hard to bring Murderers, Drug Lords, Dangerous Prisoners, the Mentally Insane, and well-known MS-13 Gang Members and Wife Beaters, back into our Country," he wrote. "Happy Easter also to the WEAK and INEFFECTIVE Judges and Law Enforcement Officials who are allowing this sinister attack on our Nation to continue, an attack so violent that it will never be forgotten!"

The screed from Trump comes after the Supreme Court issued a surprise order in the middle of the night to stay further deportations by the Trump administration. The unexpected command from the highest court is the latest volley in an ongoing battle between SCOTUS and Trump, who has responded to the judiciary's previous commands around deportations by ignoring them.

The opponents of his deportations were far from Trump's only targets. At a time when many Americans were attending church services, the president railed against his predecessor and resurfaced his (entirely untrue) theory that the presidential election in 2020 was stolen.

"Sleepy Joe Biden purposefully allowed Millions of CRIMINALS to enter our Country, totally unvetted and unchecked... He was, by far, our WORST and most Incompetent President, a man who had absolutely no idea what he was doing," he wrote. "But to him... and to all of the people who CHEATED in the 2020 Presidential Election in order to get this highly destructive Moron Elected, I wish you, with great love, sincerity, and affection, a very Happy Easter!!!"