"We stand for truth": Harvard sues Trump admin over federal funding freeze

The nation's oldest university is up for a fight.

Harvard filed a lawsuit against the administration of President Donald Trump on Monday, alleging that a funding freeze put forth by Trump's Department of Education was violating the institution's constitutional rights.

The lawsuit is the latest salvo in a weeks-long battle between the school and the Trump admin. The Department of Education put a list of conditions on the university's federal funding— ones meant to give the school's faculty and curriculum a more conservative bent — and announced a $2.2 billion cut in grants when Harvard refused to comply. The lawsuit follows the announcement of another proposed $1 billion cut to the university's research funding.

In a statement announcing the lawsuit, Harvard President Alan Garber said he planned to push back against "improper government intrusion."

"We stand for the truth that colleges and universities across the country can embrace and honor their legal obligations and best fulfill their essential role in society," he said.

The Monday filing says the Trump administration looked to impose "viewpoint-based conditions on Harvard’s funding" with the ultimate goal of chilling speech in universities.

“The tradeoff put to Harvard and other universities is clear: Allow the Government to micromanage your academic institution or jeopardize the institution’s ability to pursue medical breakthroughs, scientific discoveries, and innovative solutions,” the filing states.

Harvard's attorneys also rejected claims that the funding was stripped due to antisemitism on the university's campus.

“Under whatever name, the Government has ceased the flow of funds to Harvard as part of its pressure campaign to force Harvard to submit to the Government’s control over its academic programs. That, in itself, violates Harvard’s constitutional rights,” the filing states.