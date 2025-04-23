"WWE in the West Wing": Musk, Bessent had screaming match in White House

Elon Musk might be mumbling and hiding his pupils any time he gets near a stage, but that doesn't mean he lacks energy in the Oval Office.

A new report from Axios details a shouting match between Musk and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent that was first reported in the New York Times earlier this month. While the Times noted that a "power struggle" took place between Musk and Bessent, Axios's unnamed witnesses paint a much more vivid picture of tempers flaring at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

"It was two billionaire, middle-aged men thinking it was WWE in the hall of the West Wing," a witness told the outlet. "They were not physical in the Oval, but the president saw it, and then they carried it down the hall, and that's when they did it again."

A second witness said the argument was "quite a scene."

At the time of the Times' initial report, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the disagreement was merely a sign of both advisers' passion.

"It's no secret President [Donald] Trump has put together a team of people who are incredibly passionate about the issues impacting our country," she shared. "Disagreements are a normal part of any healthy policy process."

Musk has been vocal about his clashes with Trump policymakers, previously taking part in a days-long back-and-forth with adviser Peter Navarro. Musk called the Trump booster a "moron" and "dumber than a sack of bricks" in a series of posts to social media, drawing little more than a sigh from the White House.

"These are obviously two individuals who have very different views on trade and on tariffs," Leavitt said at the time. "Boys will be boys! And we will let their public sparring continue. And you guys should all be very grateful that we have the most transparent administration in history."