AOC stonewall complete, Connolly announces retirement

Gerry Connolly announced his retirement on Monday, after more than a decade in the House of Representatives.

In a note shared to social media, Connolly, 74, cited his ongoing battle with esophageal cancer as the reason for his retirement.

"The sun is setting on my time in public service and this will be my last term in Congress," Connolly wrote. "I will be stepping back from my role as Ranking Member of the Oversight Committee soon. With no rancor and a full heart, I move into this final chapter full of pride in what we’ve accomplished together."

The Democrat from Virginia became a figurehead for the recalcitrant and aging wing of the party after leadership boosted his bid to serve as the party leader on the House Oversight Committee. Connolly successfully fended off a challenge from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., earlier this year, despite his already public diagnosis.

AOC's bid was reportedly opposed by former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. House Democrats selected Connolly by. a vote of 131 to 84. Ocasio-Cortez has since left the committee.

At the time, an unnamed Democrat explained to Axios that the party was acting with stereotypical fear of a hypothetical conservative reaction and pre-emptively giving in.

"While AOC is young, talented and incredibly inspiring to the progressive base, there’s been much conversation about whether it’s wise to promote the GOP’s favorite foil to lead a high-profile committee sure to provide the very content Republicans will use during the midterms to effectively define Dems as woke, Trump-hating leftists,” they said.