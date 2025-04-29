"A liability for your party": Schumer confronted over flagging poll numbers

If you were looking for a handy summation of what's wrong with the Democratic Party, and many voters are, you could do a lot worse than Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Metaphorically speaking, of course, since many people think it would be impossible to do a worse job of opposing President Donald Trump. The senior senator from New York has a pitiful 17% approval rating, according to a new poll from CNN. The general public's concerns with his leadership were brought to Schumer directly on Tuesday when the network's Manu Raju asked Schumer if he was bringing the party down.

"There was a poll out today that has your approval rating lower than any other congressional leader," Manu said. "Are you concerned that you may be a liability for your party?"

“Polls come and go. Our party is united," Schumer said, before pivoting into a reality where congressional Democrats have mounted a real opposition to Trump 2.0. "We’re on our front foot. We’re stepping forward and going after Trump, and having real success."

If there have been successes, the party has not done the work of relaying them to the public. The growing consensus is that the Democrats are marching out a vanguard of ancient party members to fight the war before the last war. Through 100 days of lawlessness and a Trump-led program to end due process, Schumer's biggest headlines have come from cooperating with the regime.

At a New York City rally in March, Schumer's constituents urged him to step aside if he wasn't willing to fight the Trump regime.

"He is not the leader for this moment," organizer Lisa Raymond-Tolan told rally-goers. "We need him to fight back or get the f**k out."