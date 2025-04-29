"We cannot lose the midterms": Trump admin already preparing for third impeachment

The keyword for Donald Trump's first 100 days has been impunity. The president has moved quickly and with little regard for the law in the opening months of his second term, implementing questionably legal programs and outright ignoring the rebukes of the courts. Still, Trump's inner circle knows he's far from invincible.

Axios reports that Trump's advisers are preparing for a potential third impeachment of the president and strategizing ways to pass key agenda items before a congressional trial gums up the works.

Trump pollster John McLaughlin told the outlet that he's "certain" Trump would face impeachment if Democrats retook the House during the 2026 midterm elections. McLaughlin said GOP lawmakers should have a sense of urgency and work to right Trump's underwater polling on the economy if they want to avoid a record third impeachment.

"We need to pass the tax cuts and avoid a recession," McLaughlin said. "That's the high stakes here. We cannot lose the midterms."

Other advisers in Trump's orbit are less than concerned with a looming impeachment. Trump is already the only president to be impeached twice, and neither attempt led to a successful removal from the Oval Office. Seeing as Trump's position has only become stronger with the support of the Supreme Court, there's reason to believe that a third impeachment would be little more than theater.

"Ooh, impeachment," an unnamed adviser joked while speaking to Axios. "They already did it twice, and it did nothing."

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt similarly brushed aside a Dem lawmaker's attempt to start the discussion, calling Rep. Shri Thanedar, D-Mich, a "lunatic" after he introduced seven articles of impeachment.