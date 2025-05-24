Florida is hotter than your vacation

Tourists are flooding into Florida this Memorial Day weekend, headed to beaches, theme parks, and local hotspots. Meanwhile, locals are staying inside to avoid a record-breaking heatwave that feels more like July 2045 than May 2025.

The holiday is considered the start of the summer. AAA’s latest report said over 45 million people will travel this weekend, most of them will brave a road trip, hitting up each Buc-ee’s along their way.

But it's really hot.

In 2001, the NRDC warned Florida about climate-driven catastrophe. Nearly 25 years later, those warnings read less like forecasts and more like headlines. This including a rise of sea levels and temperatures; damage to the Everglades, coral reefs, beaches, and coastal ecosystems; lower yields to Florida agriculture like sugarcane, tomatoes, and citrus fruits; and an increased risk of wildfires to forests, natural areas, and homes. There is also a higher risk for heat stroke, especially among senior citizens.

Global warming presents Florida with serious challenges—challenges that threaten human health, economic prosperity, and treasured natural areas. The research indicates that over several decades, changes in sea level, average temperature, and weather will damage coastal property and beaches, water resources, human health, agriculture, and natural areas. "Feeling the heat in Florida" — NRDC, October 2001

NOAA’s recent report included a forecast of increased activity for the 2025 Hurricane season, starting June 1. They predict 13-19 named storms, and 3-4 major hurricanes, yet some parts of Florida are still coping with recovery from last year’s back-to-back hurricanes.

There are steps the state can take to mitigate this harm. The NRDC suggested that Floridians actively reduce pollution, using more efficient and clean energy, and adapt. Yet two decades later, environmental measures in the Florida legislature aren’t moving in that direction, with no help from the current federal government.

But this doesn't stop the tourists, making tourism Florida's main industry.

Some advice for vacationers from a Floridian:

Make sure you pack lots of sunscreen, a sun hat, and a portable rechargeable fan.

Seriously. Sunscreen. Wear lots of it during the day and try to stay out of direct sunlight. Even at the beach or pool. Northern winter skin cannot handle the UV levels in Florida. You will burn. It’s not the souvenir you want to take home from your trip.

Take a moment to rest somewhere cool at the hottest time of day (about 3:00 p.m.).

It will probably rain at some point during the day, usually in the afternoon.

Hurricanes are not just any other storm. If one is headed towards you, take it seriously. Florida is prone to flooding and storm debris, both of which kills more people than the actual storm.

Advice from Tampa’s celebrity meteorologist Denis Phillips: “Don’t freak out.” Be flexible and keep a positive attitude. Don’t let the weather be the reason you have for unpleasant vacation memories.

For tourists, Florida is still a playground. For locals, it’s becoming a cautionary tale.