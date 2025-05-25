"We want those names and countries": Trump rages over Harvard's international student population

Donald Trump is losing his war against Harvard University. And, if a late-night post to Truth Social is any indication, he's not taking it very well.

The Trump administration has gradually escalated attacks on America's oldest institution of higher learning in recent months after the school refused to bow to threats against its federal funding. Earlier this week, the Department of Homeland Security revoked Harvard's certification to enroll international students. A judge issued a temporary restraining order blocking the move after Harvard filed yet another lawsuit against the federal government.

It's the third such attack to sputter and falter in the first few months of Trump's term. The president and Penn grad raged against the school on his personal social media platform overnight.

"Why isn’t Harvard saying that almost 31% of their students are from FOREIGN LANDS, and yet those countries, some not at all friendly to the United States, pay NOTHING toward their student’s education, nor do they ever intend to," he wrote. "Nobody told us that!"

Trump ominously asked for more information about Harvard's foreign-born student body, mischaracterizing his admin's attempted blanket ban on enrollment as a request for more data.

"We want to know who those foreign students are, a reasonable request since we give Harvard BILLIONS OF DOLLARS, but Harvard isn’t exactly forthcoming," he said. "We want those names and countries. Harvard has $52,000,000, use it, and stop asking for the Federal Government to continue GRANTING money to you!"

Trump's attacks on Harvard and the anti-immigrant tenor of his second term have left many current students wary of continuing their education at the prestigious school.

Speaking to CNN, Harvard student body co-president Abdullah Shahid Sial said that international students were "extremely afraid" of what the future holds.

"They’re literally like, teenagers, thousands of miles away from their hometowns having to deal with this situation, which lawyers often fear to engage in," Sial said. "As of right now, I’m not sure if I can attend the next semester or not."