Keep Calm and Stay Canadian

King Charles III arrived in Canada’s capital city, Ottawa, on Monday. This is his first trip to Canada since ascending the throne, personally invited by Prime Minister Mark Carney to speak about the agenda for the new season of Parliament.

While maintaining its status as an independent county, it still falls under the United Kingdom as part of its Commonwealth. The king’s visit was ceremonial, as it usually is. But recent discussions from south of the border are on the minds of Canadians and their Head of State, King Charles III.

The speech will be given on Tuesday, but the message is clear: Canada is who it is. And maybe more importantly, who it’s not.

For months now, Donald Trump, never one for subtlety, mused that the U.S. should make Canada the 51st state. This included a call for just taking it, as he said at a campaign rally. This adds yet another moment to his archive of offhand imperial delusions.

It wasn’t the first time and probably won’t be the last, but it landed differently this time, coming as Canadians reflect on their post-monarchy identity.

While support for the monarchy is dwindling, Canadians still overwhelmingly prefer rejoining Britain as a colony than becoming the 51st state. While the idea of Canada breaking cleanly from the mother county makes the rounds every now and then, actual legislation to do so has never come close to a reality.

King Charles can’t pass legislation or tweet threats. His visit to Canada is primarily symbolic, as is the monarchy itself. But it’s still seen as a better option than statehood.

There’s historical irony here. When Canada patriated its constitution in 1982, it officially gained full legislative independence from Britain, even as it kept the monarch as head of state.

But it’s been four decades. The British king’s visit may even inadvertently help Canada remember why it no longer really needs him, just as America jokes about wanting it.

Canadian identity has long been shaped as a sort of contrast to its southern neighbor. And as King be clearer. “God Save the King” may still be the royal anthem and “O Canada!” the national anthem. But “Thank You, Next” feels more like its vibe.