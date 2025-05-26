Kermit speaks. Are we listening?

On May, 22, 2025, at Jim Henson's alma mater, the University of Maryland, a familiar green frog urged the 2025 graduates to embrace kindness, curiosity, and community. He closed his speech by inviting the crowd to join him in singing “The Rainbow Connection,” turning the ceremony into a rare moment of shared hope.

This year also marks the Muppets’ 70th anniversary, a legacy rooted in creativity, empathy, and the power of public media to educate and unite. Yet, as Kermit celebrated this milestone, public broadcasting faces threats from politicians pushing to cut funding for PBS and Sesame Workshop, the very institutions that brought us Big Bird, Elmo, and Kermit himself.

The public reaction was immediate: “Don’t take my Muppets!” It’s a reminder that these beloved figures exist because of public backing. Most people grew up watching the Muppets. It was a key part of their childhood.

More than puppets, the Muppets symbolize a world where imagination meets compassion. They have inspired generations to be brave, curious, and caring. These values feel increasingly urgent.

As the Muppets turn 70, the question remains: if we truly value what they represent, why undermine the programs that keep them alive? Kermit’s speech wasn’t just for graduates. It was a call to all of us. In a culture war where much is at stake, kindness and curiosity should not be casualties.

As Kermit reminded us all: “Jim [Henson] believed that everyone had a place.”