Ask any Gen-Xer about summer reruns and you’ll get a vivid picture: catching up on the episodes they missed on the initial airing like “Must See TV” of Friends and Seinfeld, TGIF family sitcoms, that dramatic twist to Melrose Place or X-Files. There were far too many commercials and laugh tracks.

For Gen-X, reruns weren’t just filler time slots. They were cultural events. Everyone gathered around the television to watch the same show, at the same time. You planned your week around them. You talked about them at school or work the next day. Reruns gave us patience, predictability, and a shared rhythm.

It’s got its own mythos: You timed your restroom and snack breaks for those commercials. No pausing live TV. Nope, you hoped you picked the longer ad break and race back to the couch just in time for the show to come back for the next scene. Some of us got really good at jumping over furniture and pets in our rush.

Enter Gen-Z, raised in the era of streaming, only amplified by the drastic media changes during the pandemic. For them, reruns as scheduled events are basically a fairytale. TV is on demand, next-day releases, binge sessions whenever and wherever, no commercials (usually), no waiting. You watch what you want, when you want, then move on faster than a TikTok scroll. The ritual is gone, replaced by personalized algorithms recommending “just for you” reruns you didn’t know you wanted.

In trying to escape network schedules and appointment TV, we’ve traded shared experience for endless choice. The classic summer rerun, a familiar ritual, is basically extinct. Instead, reruns live in digital back catalogs, endlessly available but oddly less special.

The irony? We’re still bingeing reruns every day. Only now, they’re private, on our own devices, stripped of the communal buzz that once made reruns feel like cultural glue. The slow, shared summer ritual of rewatching is replaced by instant gratification and infinite options.

Maybe what we’re really mourning isn’t reruns themselves, but the patience and predictability they demanded. Maybe even the community it brought us. The joy of collectively waiting, of boredom that bonded us.

Still, streaming’s freedom is something to celebrate. No more waiting for primetime. No more fighting over the remote. No more missed cliffhangers.

So yes, we killed the rerun. But we streamed it anyway. And maybe that’s just fine.