Source? I made it up: RFK Jr.'s MAHA report cites fabricated studies

An analysis of the report found falsified studies, broken links and mischaracterizations of conclusions

By Blaise Malley

National Affairs Fellow

Published May 29, 2025 4:32PM (EDT)

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks after being sworn in as Secretary of Health and Human Services in the Oval Office at the White House on February 13, 2025 in Washington, DC. Kennedy, who faced criticism for his past comments on vaccine, was confirmed by the Senate 52 to 48. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks after being sworn in as Secretary of Health and Human Services in the Oval Office at the White House on February 13, 2025 in Washington, DC. Kennedy, who faced criticism for his past comments on vaccine, was confirmed by the Senate 52 to 48. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.'s Make America Healthy Again commission released its first report last week, which it called a “groundbreaking assessment” of the drivers of childhood chronic diseases. Close study of the publication found one little problem in MAHA's analysis, however: several of the studies it cited do not exist.

A report from the political news site NOTUS found that MAHA misrepresented findings of existing reports and outright fabricated several others. NOTUS found multiple instances of named reports that contained links that did not work, were not findable through online searches, and were not published in the issues of the journals listed in the MAHA report. In some cases, the listed authors or the institutions for which they work said that they had never written the cited studies. 

Epidemiologist Katherine Keyes was cited by the MAHA Report to back up claims of widespread anxiety and depression among adolescents. When reached by the outlet, she said she'd never authored the study.

Related

RFK Jr. is laundering Christian right views as MAHA

“The paper cited is not a real paper that I or my colleagues were involved with,” Keyes shared.. 

One author named in the report called the commission’s conclusions over-generalized and a “tremendous leap of faith” from his research. Another said that the “conclusions in the report are not accurate and the journal reference is incorrect.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt downplayed the reported inaccuracies on Thursday, attributing them to "formatting issues" and saying that the report would be updated.

Read more

about RFK Jr.


MORE FROM Blaise Malley