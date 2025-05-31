James Blunt: It’s not a love song, actually

When James Blunt released “You’re Beautiful” in 2005, it quickly climbed the charts around the world, hailed as a bittersweet love song perfect for weddings, first dances, and sappy rom-com montages. Twenty years later, the British singer is reminding fans that the track was never meant to be romantic. In fact, it’s about something entirely different.

“Whoever thought a song about being high as a kite, stalking someone else’s girlfriend would resonate quite so much?” Blunt said this week in a video posted to X (formerly Twitter). “Thank you. You guys are beautiful.”

Blunt has long maintained that the lyrics were never meant to be sentimental. The opening lines describe a brief, possibly delusional encounter on the subway: “She smiled at me on the subway / She was with another man.” It’s not a relationship. It’s a fleeting obsession told from the point of view of someone clearly not doing great.

“It’s always been portrayed as romantic,” he told the Guardian in 2020. “But it’s actually a bit creepy. It’s about a guy (me) who’s high and stalking someone else’s girlfriend on the subway.”

In 2014, Blunt admitted he grew to resent the song’s ubiquity. “It was force-fed down people’s throats,” he told Hello! magazine. “It became annoying.”

The backlash to the hit was swift and intense, making Blunt a punchline.

Over the years, Blunt has leaned into the joke, building a reputation as one of music’s most self-aware and funniest personalities on social media. He’s repeatedly poked fun at himself and his fans, even getting into a bizarre online spat with Piers Morgan over coffin shapes during the pandemic.

Now, two decades after “You’re Beautiful” took over radios and wedding playlists everywhere, Blunt is celebrating its strange legacy with gratitude, a sense of humor and a reminder that, no, it’s not a love song.

And yet, the song helped him buy the house he lives in today. As he puts it: “Thank you. You’re beautiful.”