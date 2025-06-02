"They did not accept our relationship": Actor Jonathan Joss shot dead in alleged homophobic attack

Actor Jonathan Joss was shot dead by a neighbor at his home in San Antonio this weekend. He was 59.

The fatal shooting came after a dispute with a neighbor on Sunday night, per TMZ. Witnesses told police that Joss and the suspect, Sigfredo Ceja Alvarez, were in a heated argument when Alvarez shot Joss multiple times. Joss was pronounced dead on the scene. Law enforcement detained Alvarez a block away from Joss' home. Alvarez has been charged with murder.

Joss' husband claimed that the shooting was a homophobic attack. In a post to Joss' Facebook, Tristan Kern de Gonzales said the incident was the culmination of years of hateful abuse from neighbors.

"We reported these threats to law enforcement multiple times and nothing was done," he shared. "Throughout that time, we were harassed regularly by individuals who made it clear they did not accept our relationship. Much of the harassment was openly homophobic."

De Gonzales said the shooting was unprovoked.

"Jonathan and I had no weapons. We were not threatening anyone," he wrote. "We were standing side by side. When the man fired, Jonathan pushed me out of the way. He saved my life...He was murdered by someone who could not stand the sight of two men loving each other."

Joss is best known for his role as John Redcorn in “King of the Hill.” He voiced the character in Seasons 2 through 13, taking over the role from actor Victor Aaron after Aaron died in a car accident in 1996. Joss had a recurring role as Chief Ken Hotate in "Parks and Recreation" and appeared in TV shows like "Tulsa King" and the films "True Grit" and "The Magnificent Seven."