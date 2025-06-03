The family of the suspect in a recent attack on a march for Israeli hostages has been detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Mohamed Sabry Soliman, an Egyptian man, was arrested and charged with a federal hate crime and multiple state charges of attempted murder, assault, and possession of an incendiary device after he allegedly threw several Molotov cocktails into a crowd during a march in Boulder, Colorado, on Sunday. Soliman is being held on a $10 million bond.

Soliman's wife and five children had their visas revoked by the State Department following the attack, per DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin. They await processing for immediate removal. The detention of Soliman's family was celebrated by members of the Trump administration on Tuesday.

"This terrorist will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. We are investigating to what extent his family knew about this heinous attack, if they had knowledge of it, or if they provided support to it," Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem wrote on X. "I am continuing to pray for the victims of this attack and their families. Justice will be served."

The White House shared an image of Soliman's mugshot as well as a screenshot of video footage of a shirtless Soliman at the scene of the attack.

"Six One-Way Tickets for Mohamed’s Wife and Five Kids. Final Boarding Call Coming Soon," they wrote on X.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio threatened similar actions against others in a post to social media on Monday.

“In light of yesterday’s horrific attack, all terrorists, their family members, and terrorist sympathizers here on a visa should know that under the Trump Administration we will find you, revoke your visa, and deport you,” he wrote.