"I would have voted no": Marjorie Taylor Greene didn't read Trump spending bill before voting on it

Marjorie Taylor Greene wishes she had read Donald Trump's "big, beautiful bill" more carefully.

On Tuesday, the Georgia Republican took to X to condemn a portion of the spending bill that she voted in favor of on May 21.

"Full transparency, I did not know about this section on pages 278-279 of OBBB that strips states of the right to make laws or regulate AI for 10 years," Greene wrote. "I am adamantly OPPOSED to this and it is a violation of states' rights, and I would have voted NO if I had known this was in there."

Greene called for the portion to be "stripped out" in the Senate, criticizing the "free rein" the bill gives to "potentially dangerous" AI development. She added that she would vote against the bill when it comes back to the House if the portion barring AI regulation remains.

Greene is not the only Trump ally to break ranks with the president's controversial bill. Recent Trump administration departee Elon Musk called the bill "a disgusting abomination" earlier this week.

"Shame on those who voted for it," Musk wrote on X. "You know you did wrong. You know it."

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul called the spending cuts "wimpy and anemic" while saying the bill would "explode" the deficit, a claim backed up by an analysis from the Congressional Budget Office.