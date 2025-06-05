The incredible shrinking president

On Friday, Elon Musk and Donald Trump seemingly broke up amicably in the White House's Oval Office. It was like watching a married couple say, “We love each other, but we can’t live together.” Trump took a swipe at Musk by referring to him as an immigrant, and Musk responded by taking a swipe at Trump as he discussed “the majesty” of the Oval Office. Otherwise, it was all smiles. Trump even said he’d have Elon back from time to time, like they were sharing a timeshare or something.

But Trump’s breakups always get messy, so by Tuesday, Musk was referring to Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” as a “disgusting abomination” and urged Republicans to vote against it.

House Speaker Mike Johnson admitted that he tried to call Elon, but Musk ghosted him. I understand that. What’s the point of talking to Johnson? He doesn’t think for himself and Musk already knows what Trump thinks.

Meanwhile, the Democrats were attacking Musk’s alleged drug use, and in effect defecating on the one person who apparently doesn’t always kiss Trump’s . . . ahem, ring.

Musk’s criticisms of the bill came after the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said that the “One Big Beautiful Bill” will add $2.4 trillion to the national debt over 10 years. The Trump team’s response on Wednesday was to send out two press releases — one, labeled “Most Essential Piece of Legislation in the Western World,” quotes seven tweets by Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller in support of the bill. The other press release, labeled “Mythbuster,” argued that claims the “One Big Beautiful Bill” adds to the deficit or increases spending are a hoax. In other words, facts be damned. Trust Trump.

Of course, he’s the guy who said in the Oval Office Friday that gas was at $1.99 a gallon nationwide.

So, what does Trump think now of Elon, the deficit, the CBO claims and his “one big beautiful bill”? I can’t tell you. Until after dusk on Wednesday, no one had seen Donald Trump in public since Sunday following a golf outing. Early Wednesday evening, reporters got a statement — but it wasn’t from Trump.

Following a meeting with the president, Republican Senators John Thune, John Barrasso and Mike Crapo spoke at the stakeout area. They carried neither surprises nor news of any breakthroughs on that Big Beautiful Bill. Thune said they had “a very positive discussion about the path forward,” adding that everybody is moving “in the same direction” and agreed that “failure is not an option.” Barrasso said they left the meeting with Trump “committed to a safe and prosperous America and that’s what this bill is about.” He said they told the president that “the American people trust Republicans more than Democrats” on the economy. Crapo called it “a very robust and healthy discussion” and contended “we have very strong unity.” He said any suggestion that the bill will increase deficits is “absolutely wrong.” Turns out they spoke quite a bit and said very little. There’s an easy punchline there. Take it.

After living through the first Trump administration and seeing how wild covering it on a daily basis was, I can tell you the second administration is so bad it makes the first Trump administration look nearly competent.

Trump finally appeared on the portico of the Blue Room after 7 p.m. on Wednesday to welcome new interns to what the White House described as a “soiree” on the South Lawn. I don’t know why, but I picture White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt behind this.

Trump walked onto the portico overlooking the South Lawn like a Generalissimo from a Banana Republic. His mass of young interns assembled and rushed to hear him from below as he watched with amusement from his balcony above the action. He played his greatest hits from his stump speech, never addressing Musk, tariffs or the executive orders he issued Wednesday banning immigrants from Harvard, banning travel to the U.S. from a dozen countries and calling for an investigation into former President Joe Biden, his cognitive abilities and the use of an auto pen.

The highlight of his 14-minute appearance was when Trump said, “When I do good, you do good.” It’s always about him, isn’t it? But the biggest tell was when he said he was such a great president that in four months, we now have a “country in love with itself.” Trump beamed with pride.

Of course, we have heard from Trump on social media talking about some of the tough issues. His latest rant was a warning for Ukraine after he said he spoke to Vladimir Putin. Putin, apparently stunned by Ukraine’s attack on Russian airfields over the weekend, said “very strongly” to Trump that he will “have to respond to the recent attack.” I guess Putin needed a press secretary and Trump stepped in.

Maybe he took his breakup with Musk harder than we thought. Maybe that explains why his recent public appearances have been fewer than his golf outings.

Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller appears to have stepped up as the twisted strategist and face of the administration, while Chief of Staff Susie Wiles is the chief tactician. Trump said from the White House Portico Wednesday that even members of the military bow before her. “They’re scared of her. They’re afraid,” he said.

Wiles lurks in the shadows, thriving in the gray mist of the White House. Stephen Miller flirts with notoriety, obviously loves it, and so far has been far more successful than others who have courted Trump. He never challenges anything Trump says publicly. He and Pep Secretary Leavitt have also learned the best way to survive is to “smile and wave, boys,” in front of the boss. Compliments help.

That’s why Musk is out and Miller is still in. After all, if your five-year-old can give you a black eye, you’re not the kind of alpha male Trump wants on his staff. He needs the man with spray hair in a can.

The real reason for Musk’s black eye? Well the ongoing rumor is that Musk shoved Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, who may or may not have retaliated with a fist to the face. As they say, that is merely speculation. Wiles has been notoriously silent on the matter, as has Miller. Only Leavitt has spoken to it, saying the president has hired some people who are “passionate” about their work.

Whoever punched Musk is a hero to millions. And now that he’s gone, in a divorce that seemed cordial until Musk used the “Big Beautiful Bill” as toilet paper, it seems Musk probably won’t come around from time to time. Then again, Trump loves to keep his reality show options open.

For now, it is Wiles and Miller leading the MAGA faithful as they pull the Trump wagon through the slaughterhouse of what used to be the GOP as if the “Bring out your dead” scene in "Monty Python and the Holy Grail" was a documentary.

Trump is never questioned about why he spends so much time on the golf course, nor is he questioned about his mounting lies, nor has he ever been held accountable for anything in his life. It’s really a fascinating study of humanity. Some believe that God is personally guiding Trump. I, for one, have more arcane and mundane concerns. For example, what’s up with Trump reposting a seriously twisted conspiracy theory that Biden was executed in 2020 and replaced by a combination of AI, clones, robots, body doubles and a homeless meth addict the Democrats dragged out of a ditch in Missouri. Just kidding. My brother-in-law is still in Missouri.

How long can we put up with this? After living through the first Trump administration and seeing how wild covering it on a daily basis was, I can tell you the second administration is so bad it makes the first Trump administration look nearly competent. Today, Trump does whatever he wants, based on whatever he is being told by Wiles and Miller — the choke points for information.

It is next to impossible to find the remnants of the GOP capable of serving its constituents. They’ve chased out all of their sane members. The latest is Joe Walsh. The former Tea Party congressman from Illinois made it official this week: He’s now a Democrat. For him, it boiled down to picking a side. “My former party is a threat to this country. We have to be Democrats, period, to keep our country.”

Democratic voters, so far, have embraced him, he says, with very little negative feedback. “I was the Tea Party’s son of a bitch and I think the Democratic Party needs more son of a bitches,” he said. “This is a big tent. There used to be southern Democrats and conservative Democrats and progressives. We differ on some things, but we all agree to respect the Constitution. And we need to fight for our country.”

Trump’s time off the center stage, even for the briefest of time, allows the country to see in stark detail the true horror show behind him. Trump has a far stronger understanding of the media and how to manipulate and exploit it than any other politician since Ronald Reagan. Trump’s true strength is in the management of his appearances and his narrative.

No one else in his administration has that ability.

Witness Joni Ernst. The Republican senator recently called up the spirit of Ebenezer Scrooge. Her comments about Medicaid cuts during an Iowa town hall sparked a spectator to shout, “But people are going to die,” To which Senator Ernst remarked, “We are all going to die.” Sounds a lot like Scrooge: “If they would rather die, they had better do it, and decrease the surplus population."

Afterward, she doubled down by doing a TikTok video in a cemetery and claiming if you want to live forever, follow Jesus. It was billed as a “tongue-in-cheek” production.

“Joni Ernst has all the bedside manner of a cat in a blender,” political commentator John Fugelsang said. “’We’re all going to die?’ That’s not an answer to a healthcare crisis — that’s what your creepy uncle says on Christmas after his fourth Jaegermeister.”

Fugelsang, who hosts a political show on SiriusXM and is the author of the newly published book “Separation of Church and Hate,” says Trump, and his closest disciples suffer from a biblical malady; hypocrisy is their hubris.

“Because nothing says ‘compassion’ like kicking grandma off Medicaid while boasting of your piety, with human graves as props. Why worry about your cancer diagnosis, friends, when you can just accept Jesus and prepare to meet Him real soon,” Fugelsand said. “Jesus welcomed the stranger and cared for the least of us. Joni's is a trickle-down MAGA Jesus, and her idea of the gospel is to hand you a shovel and say, ‘Dig your own grave’.”

Of course, there are many who aren’t as critical of Ernst’s “tongue-in-cheek” performance. Many of them also claim to be fans of Pete Hegseth, the Secretary of Defense, whose greatest claim to fame and qualification for his job other than his outrageous tattoos (if you say it in Randy Rainbow’s voice, you’d understand), is his luddite impersonation of a television anchor on Fox Television. His homophobic response to renaming the U.S.N.S Harvey Milk (the second of a new class of oilers) because Milk was the first openly gay elected official in California is petulant, cartoonish and vintage 1930s if you lived in Dusseldorf.

Milk was no Admiral Nimitz, but maybe he could have been if he had had the chance. He joined the United States Navy during the Korean War. He served aboard the submarine rescue ship USS Kittiwake (ASR-13) as a diving officer. He later transferred to Naval Station, San Diego, to serve as a diving instructor. In 1955, he resigned from the Navy at the rank of lieutenant, junior grade, forced to accept an "other than honorable" discharge and leave the service rather than be court-martialed because of his homosexuality.

To change the name of the ship for no reason other than Milk’s sexual orientation dishonors hundreds of thousands, if not millions of similar Americans over the years who have served their country with honor as far back as the Revolutionary War.

So far, Trump doesn’t seem all that eager to rein in his minions. That could change tomorrow. But, for the first time since he took office, right now he seems content to sit in the background and watch his clown car roll past him.

No one in the press with access to the president has asked Trump about his sparse number of recent public appearances, and I won’t speculate as to why they’ve occurred without verified facts. I will say his appearance on the portico was too reminiscent of the episode “Little Dictator” on "Gilligan's Island” for me — though I could see Trump playing Gilligan.

But, if Trump’s current scarcity of public appearances continues with only one or two chances a week to see “proof of life,” it probably won’t be long before Jake Tapper prepares his next mea culpa tour for whatever reason.