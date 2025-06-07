Elon deletes Epstein tweet, sort of

Elon Musk appears to be walking back one of his more explosive claims in an ongoing online feud with Donald Trump.

On Saturday morning, Musk quietly deleted a post on X (formerly Twitter) in which he directly stated that Trump’s name appears in the Jeffrey Epstein files. While that post is gone, several reposts remain up on Musk’s account echoing the same allegation through the words of others.

(Screenshot - Elon Musk X post)

The now-deleted post capped off a dramatic week for Musk on the platform he owns. Earlier, he publicly slammed the “Big Beautiful Bill Act,” calling it a betrayal of American taxpayers. The commentary sent ripples through conservative circles, with figures like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene admitting she hadn’t even read the bill before voting in favor.

By Thursday, Musk escalated his attacks, targeting Trump directly by resurfacing the former president’s old tweets and pointing out contradictions in his current positions. What began as criticism of a piece of legislation quickly turned into a personal, highly visible spat between two of the most influential figures in Republican politics.

The Epstein reference marked the lowest point in the exchange until Musk backtracked by deleting it. Still, the damage may be done, as there are many screenshots still circulating online.

On Friday, Musk launched a poll asking users if they wanted a new political party aimed at the less extreme majority, and then spent the day proposing this new party for the American people – the “American Party.”

As of Saturday morning, Musk has yet to post again.

Whether this is a cooldown or a calm before the next storm remains to be seen.