"Purposefully inflammatory": Newsom criticizes Trump deploying National Guard amid LA ICE protests

California Gov. Gavin Newsom sharply criticized President Donald Trump's decision to deploy National Guard troops to Los Angeles on Saturday, calling the action "the wrong mission" in a post to social media.

"The federal government is moving to take over the California National Guard and deploy 2,000 soldiers. That move is purposefully inflammatory and will only escalate tensions," Newsom wrote on X. "LA authorities are able to access law enforcement assistance at a moment’s notice. We are in close coordination with the city and county, and there is currently no unmet need. The Guard has been admirably serving LA throughout recovery. This is the wrong mission and will erode public trust."

The president approved the deployment of 2,000 members of the National Guard amid ongoing protests of Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids in the Los Angeles area. The power to deploy the state's National Guard typically rests with the governor, but the president does have the rarely used authority to circumvent the state's top executive. The White House said on Saturday that Trump's actions were "essential to halting and reversing the invasion of illegal criminals into the United States" and blamed "California's feckless Democrat leaders" for failing to "protect their citizens."

"President Trump has signed a Presidential Memorandum deploying 2,000 National Guardsmen to address the lawlessness that has been allowed to fester. The Trump Administration has a zero tolerance policy for criminal behavior and violence, especially when that violence is aimed at law enforcement officers trying to do their jobs. These criminals will be arrested and swiftly brought to justice," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shared in a statement.

Trump praised the work of the National Guard in Los Angeles on Saturday night, even though they had not yet been deployed in the city.

"Great job by the National Guard in Los Angeles after two days of violence, clashes and unrest," he wrote on Truth Social. We have an incompetent Governor (Newscum) and Mayor (Bass) who were, as usual... unable to handle the task."